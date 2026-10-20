For Pharmacists And Nurses Working Long Cold Shifts: Taiofan's Bear-Shaped Hand Warmers Bring A Little Warmth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patented bear design, AI temperature control, and a smart LED display - Taiofan hand warmers are a small comfort for healthcare workers this October

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Pharmacist Month, a time to recognize the pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and healthcare workers who keep patients safe year-round. It's also a month when temperatures start to drop, and many of these workers spend long shifts in pharmacies with constant air conditioning, night shifts in drafty buildings, and hospital corridors that never seem to warm up. As a small gesture of appreciation, Taiofan is unveiling a holiday offer on its bear-shaped rechargeable hand warmers. The offer includes a special price: simply click the link and enter code TAIOFAN01 at checkout to get it for just $9.99. It's a thoughtful comfort for the people who spend their days taking care of others.

Cold Hands in Healthcare

Pharmacists stand at counters for hours, filling prescriptions, consulting with patients, and managing inventory. Nurses move between patient rooms, often near drafty doors or in cold corridors. Pharmacy technicians handle refrigerated medications and work in temperature-controlled environments. Gloves are not always practical - they interfere with fine motor tasks like counting pills or typing - and hand washing, essential in healthcare, strips away warmth. A portable hand warmer that can be kept in a pocket offers a quiet solution, one that doesn't interfere with the job.









What Taiofan Offers

Taiofan's hand warmers feature an intelligent AI temperature-control chip and dual titanium-graphene heating elements, delivering heat in 3 seconds with 4 precise levels up to 130°F. Each unit packs a 2000mAh battery for 7 to 12 hours of warmth - enough for a full shift, with power to spare. The LED display shows remaining battery and heat setting at a glance, useful during a busy shift when there's no time to guess. The magnetic 2-pack can be split, so one can be kept and one shared with a colleague. A dual-head USB-C cable charges both at once.









A Small Bright Spot

The patented bear-shaped design adds a small moment of warmth beyond heat - a playful detail in a clinical environment. At 2.1 ounces each, it's light enough to carry all day. The compact size fits in a scrub pocket, a lab coat, or a bag. The 2-pack also makes it a thoughtful gift from patients, families, or managers to healthcare staff - a practical way to say thank you during a month dedicated to recognizing their work.









Beyond the Pharmacy

The same features that make Taiofan useful in a healthcare setting carry over into other cold-weather moments. The long battery life works for commuting, walking the dog, or spending a day outdoors. The 2-pack format makes it easy to share with a family member. For anyone who works in a cold environment or simply struggles with cold hands, it's a small but consistent source of warmth.

Holiday Offer

Taiofan is currently offering a discount code on its bear-shaped hand warmers. Shoppers can click the link and enter code TAIOFAN01 to get it for just $9.99.









Available Now on Amazon

Taiofan's bear-shaped hand warmers are available now on Amazon in six colors. For more information, visit the brand's Amazon storefront.

About Taiofan

Taiofan designs affordable, practical personal comfort products with a focus on playful design and everyday usability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who want warmth that's easy to carry, easy to share, and easy to gift.

Media Contact

Name: Tristan Wang

Email:...

Taiofan Electric Hand Warmers Rechargeable:

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