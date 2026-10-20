Nasdaq Continues Trading Halt In CN Healthy Food Tech Group Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market(Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt in CN Healthy Food Tech Group Corp. (Nasdaq: UCFI and UCFIW) will continue. Nasdaq has requested additional information from the company, and trading will remain halted until the company has satisfied Nasdaq's request for information. Trading in the company's common stock and warrants was halted on October 1, 2025 at 11:28:10 Eastern Time.

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