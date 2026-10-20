Cardinal Wilton Gregory To Join Loyola University New Orleans President Xavier Cole For Conversation On Faith, Hope, And Charity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Catholic History Month event brings together two Catholic converts to reflect on their journeys of faith and how Catholicism has shaped their lives and leadership

New Orleans, LA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyola University New Orleans President Xavier A. Cole will interview His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, the first African American cardinal in the Catholic Church, during a special campus event on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the St. Charles Room of the Danna Student Center.



The event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP at .



Presented by the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola University New Orleans in recognition of Black Catholic History Month,“Conversation with the Cardinal” will feature President Cole leading a discussion with Cardinal Gregory about faith, hope and charity.

Both men are converts to the Catholic faith, and the interview will explore their personal journeys to Catholicism and how those experiences have shaped their lives, vocations and approaches to leadership.“Cardinal Gregory's historic leadership and witness have had a profound impact on the Catholic Church in the United States, and it is an extraordinary privilege to welcome him to Loyola University New Orleans,” said President Cole.“As two people who came to the Catholic faith through our own individual journeys, I look forward to a deeply personal conversation about faith, hope and charity, and the ways our beliefs call us to lead and serve others. During Black Catholic History Month, I am especially grateful that our students and the New Orleans community will have the opportunity to hear from one of the most consequential Black Catholic leaders of our time.”



Pope Francis elevated Cardinal Gregory to the College of Cardinals in November 2020, making him the first African American cardinal in the Catholic Church. His decades of leadership in the Church have included service as Archbishop of Washington, Archbishop of Atlanta and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



During his tenure as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the bishops implemented the“Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” which established guidelines and procedures addressing abuse prevention, accountability, reconciliation and healing. Cardinal Gregory has also served in numerous leadership roles within the USCCB and has written and spoken extensively on the intersection of social justice and faith.



About the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies

The Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola University New Orleans advances the Catholic intellectual tradition and Jesuit spirituality through opportunities for learning, faith formation, service and worship. The Center offers programs and experiences that encourage students and members of the broader community to explore the Catholic faith and its intellectual and spiritual traditions.



About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a Jesuit, Catholic university that welcomes students of all faiths and backgrounds. Rooted in the Jesuit tradition, Loyola educates the whole person and prepares students to lead meaningful lives with and for others through academic excellence, service and a commitment to justice.

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A Conversation with the Cardinal

CONTACT: Julia LeBlanc Loyola University New Orleans (415) 215-6517...