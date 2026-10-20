From Friday Night Lights To Saturday Morning Soccer: AUIHAH's Two Hand Warmer Models Keep Sports Parents Warm In The Stands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One built for long, cold games with dual-sided heat and an 8000mAh battery; the other light, magnetic, and playful with an owl-inspired design - AUIHAH offers a hand warmer for every kind of sports parent.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUIHAH today announced a special holiday offer on its rechargeable hand warmers, designed for the millions of parents who spend their evenings and weekends on cold bleachers during fall sports season. The offer includes a special discount with code AUIIAH: the YZE-B23 model is priced at $23.99, and the YI08 model at $9.99. The YZE-B23 is built for maximum warmth and battery life, while the YI08 offers lightweight, magnetic convenience, giving parents a choice that fits their game-day routine.









The Bleacher Problem

Watching a youth football game, a high school soccer match, or a Saturday morning baseball game means sitting still for two to three hours in the cold. Unlike players, spectators aren't moving. They're sitting on aluminum bleachers, holding a phone, a coffee, or a cowbell. Gloves help, but they make it hard to check a score, send a text, or clap when your kid makes a play. A hand warmer that stays in a pocket and delivers consistent heat solves a real problem - and AUIHAH now offers two ways to solve it.

Two Models, Two Kinds of Warmth

The model YZE-B23 is AUIHAH's high-performance option, built for long, cold games. It uses dual-sided heating to warm from palm to fingertips, avoiding the half-cold hand problem common with single-sided warmers. With 8 heating modes (four levels for single-sided and four for double-sided), users can adjust based on how cold it is, from a mild October evening to a freezing November playoff game. The 8000mAh combined battery delivers up to 13 hours on the lowest single-sided setting, enough for a full day of games, or up to 5 hours on the highest dual-sided setting. A smart LED display shows remaining battery and heat level, so there's no guessing whether it will last through overtime. It also includes a built-in flashlight, useful for finding keys in a bag or walking back to the car after a night game. The 2-pack comes with two lanyards for secure carrying.









The model YI08 is AUIHAH's lightweight, everyday option. It features a playful owl-inspired design and a magnetic build that snaps the two units together for double-sided warmth or separates them for sharing. It offers 4 heat settings up to 127°F and heats up in just 2 seconds. The clear LED display shows battery life and current heat level, so users never run out unexpectedly. Available in multiple colors including black/white, all-black, and vibrant gradient options, it also includes a dual-head USB-C cable for simultaneous charging and a lanyard for each unit.

















One Goal: Warm Hands in the Stands

Whichever model parents choose, they get the same core benefits: fast heating, rechargeable convenience, and a 2-pack format that makes it easy to keep one and share one. The high-performance model suits parents who want maximum warmth and battery life for long, cold games. The lightweight owl model suits parents who want something easy to carry and a little more fun. Both are designed for real-world use.









Holiday Offer

AUIHAH is offering a holiday promotion on its rechargeable hand warmers. With code AUIIAH, the YZE-B23 is available at $23.99 and the YI08 at $9.99.

About AUIHAH

AUIHAH designs practical personal comfort products built for real-life use, with a focus on smart features, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who spend time outdoors - whether they're on the field or in the stands.

Media Contact

Name: Kelly Chen

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AUIIAH Rechargeable Hand Warmers with Dual-Sided Heating (YZE-B23):

AUIIAH Magnetic Hand Warmers with Smart LED Display (YI08):

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: