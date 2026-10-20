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IPG Photonics To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3


Date: 2026-10-20 08:02:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (Nasdaq: IPGP) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

Innovation is at the heart of IPG Photonics. As a global leader in laser technology, we apply light to transform the world. From manufacturing to medical and beyond, our breakthrough laser solutions power our customers' success and expand what's possible. Discover more at .

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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