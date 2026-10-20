YD Bio And EG Biomed Partner With Joiiup To Launch AI-Driven Cancer Risk Assessment For Corporate Wellness Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, and BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced a strategic collaboration with EG BioMed Co., Ltd., a Taiwan registered company and an affiliate of YD Bio (“EG BioMed”), and digital health provider JoiiUp. The partnership integrates an AI Cancer Risk Assessment (the“Assessment”), jointly developed by YD Bio and EG BioMed, into JoiiUp's JoiiSports app, expanding access to personalized health insights for corporate wellness programs and healthcare institutions.

Key Collaboration Highlights



Clinically Validated Data: The Assessment was developed in collaboration with three Taipei Medical University (TMU) affiliated hospitals and validated using over 1,200 clinical records.

Broad Immediate Reach: JoiiUp brings over 12 years of workplace health promotion experience, actively supporting the employee wellness programs of over 400 companies.

Non-Invasive Profiling: The tool utilizes an online health questionnaire and proprietary AI models mapped against medical literature to analyze demographic data, lifestyle habits, and family history across ten cancer types-requiring no blood draws or imaging. Actionable Digital Integration: By leveraging Single Sign-On (SSO), users can seamlessly access the Assessment directly within the JoiiSports app to generate personalized risk reports and targeted lifestyle recommendations.



Strategic Market Integration

The integration will connect the Assessment with JoiiUp's existing exercise, nutrition, and sleep management ecosystem. Initial deployment is expected to focus on JoiiUp's existing corporate partner network, enabling employers to seamlessly add targeted cancer risk analysis to their employee health benefits. Following successful corporate implementation, the companies plan to expand the offering to healthcare institutions as a supplementary tool for patient education and consultation.

Management Perspectives

“A key to cancer prevention is understanding risk early and taking timely action,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Chairman and CEO of YD Bio.“This Assessment is the first step in building a comprehensive cancer management pathway spanning risk assessment, early detection, and precision medicine. Through JoiiUp, we are bringing personalized risk analysis directly into everyday health management and supporting vital follow-up discussions with healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Ruo-Kai Lin, Professor at TMU and Chief of R&D at EG BioMed, noted:“Through questionnaires and personalized analysis, we hope to help users understand their risks and inform discussions with healthcare professionals. Partnering with JoiiUp makes this clinically validated information vastly more accessible.”

Important Regulatory Disclosure

The Assessment is a cancer risk-stratification and health guidance tool. It uses statistical and artificial intelligence methods applied to health information self-reported by the user. Its output does not represent the probability of developing cancer. It does not diagnose cancer and is not intended for cancer diagnosis, screening, early detection, disease prediction, or treatment decision-making; it cannot replace professional medical evaluation, diagnostic testing, or consultation with a qualified healthcare provider, and does not replace recommended cancer screening.

About JoiiUp

JoiiUp delivers smart health management and digital health services. Its JoiiSports app combines wearable devices, exercise and nutrition management, and AI health applications to build healthy lifestyles. The JoiiCare platform provides wellness activities and health management tools for over 400 corporate clients. For more information, visit .

About EG BioMed

EG BioMed is a biotechnology and clinical services company focused on advancing early cancer detection and diagnostic solutions. YD Bio entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with EG BioMed in January 2026 and is advancing the transaction, which is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and the finalization of definitive agreements.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform spanning regulated molecular diagnostics, clinical services, precision medicine, and life science commercialization. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under a laboratory-developed test strategy and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners through compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions created by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for its business, strategy and operations; and the planned partnership with EG BioMed and JoiUpp, along with the associated integration of the Assessment into the JoiiSports app, the implementation approach, the anticipated commercial and strategic benefits of the partnership and related future expansion plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and can be identified by words such as“aim,”“intend,”“seek,”“believe,”“designed to,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“may,”“could,”“hope,”“will” and other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including system integration and implementation challenges; corporate client requirements; consumer demand and market acceptance; competition; regulatory and labeling requirements in Taiwan and other jurisdictions; currency exchange rates; geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, and encourages investors to review the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

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