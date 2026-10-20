Hillsound Puts 22 Full-Length Spikes Into 8.7 Ounces Of Winter Traction
VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsound Equipment today introduced Garibaldi 11, a chain-free winter traction device with 22 stainless steel spikes that weighs 8.7 ounces a pair. It is the lightest spiked product the company has built, and it reaches retail for the FW27 winter season at $59.95 MSRP.
Garibaldi 11 carries eleven 9/16-inch spikes under each foot, held by a heat-moulded elastomer harness that goes on over most footwear in about ten seconds. The name comes from Garibaldi Provincial Park in the Coast Mountains north of Vancouver, where founder C.S. Kang was hiking when he started the company.
The product fills a gap retailers know well. Below about $70, winter traction has generally meant studs or beads, which slide on hard ice. Full-spike devices have started near $84 and weighed more. At 8.7 ounces, Garibaldi 11 is lighter than every spiked device in its price band while keeping full spikes underfoot.
“Twenty years ago I started asking what winter gear could do better,” said C.S. Kang, founder of Hillsound Equipment.“Garibaldi 11 is our best answer yet, and we built it expecting people to wear the same pair for a long time.”
GARIBALDI 11 AT A GLANCE
- Spikes: 22 stainless steel, 11 per foot, 9/16 in (full spike length) Weight: 8.7 oz per pair (size M); sizes XS–XL Uses: trail running, winter walking and hiking, ice fishing and wading, everyday ice MSRP: US$59.95 · patent pending (US) Patent: patent pending (US) Availability: FW27 season, select retailers and hillsound.com Warranty: 10-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects, on select Hillsound traction products
Garibaldi 11 is booking now for FW27. Retailers and reps: Scott Duer, Director of Sales,....
MEDIA CONTACT
Franky Chan, Hillsound Equipment ·... · 855-554-4983. Press kit with hi-res product and action images HERE. Review samples available on request.
ABOUT HILLSOUND EQUIPMENT
Hillsound Equipment is a Vancouver, B.C. maker of winter traction and outdoor gear, including the Trail Crampon, FlexSteps, Armadillo gaiters, PackStack and BTR Stool. The company was founded by C.S. Kang after years of hiking in the Coast Mountains, and has built winter traction for about 20 years.
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Hillsound Equipment's Garibaldi 11
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