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AFC Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-20 08:02:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, before market open. Management will review AFC's financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of AFC's website found here AFC -- Investor Relations. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle-market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments, targeting companies generating annual EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Robyn Tannenbaum // Will Rotatori
561-510-2293 // 561-510-6109
...

Media Contact

Jim Velgot
561-510-1416
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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