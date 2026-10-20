Route 92 Medical Announces $100 Million Corporate Debt Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financing Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Continued Product Innovation and Commercial Growth

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced that it has entered into a $100 million senior secured debt facility with Trinity Capital Inc., a leading provider of flexible capital solutions for innovative, growth-stage to lower middle market companies across the United States and Europe.

Route 92 Medical has developed an integrated neurovascular platform that combines access, delivery, and control in a cohesive system, enabling clinicians to reach treatment sites reliably and efficiently. Tenzing® delivery catheters are foundational to the Route 92 platform, enabling atraumatic, precise, and controlled navigation through complex neurovascular anatomy. All Route 92 access and aspiration catheters are powered by custom-sized Tenzing delivery catheters and are size-matched to the vessels they access. Route 92 has also developed Monopoint®, the only mono-axial neurovascular platform, featuring a streamlined telescoping design that advances from a single point of control to simplify neurovascular intervention.

"Entering into this financing with Trinity Capital is an important step for Route 92 as we execute on our growth strategy," said Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer of Route 92 Medical. "This facility gives us additional financial flexibility to support the strong demand we are seeing for our products. Trinity's understanding of the medical technology sector and their confidence in our technology, commercial momentum, and long-term vision make them a valuable partner as we work to transform the treatment of neurovascular disease."

Route 92's portfolio of advanced neurovascular catheters includes the FreeClimb® 46, 54, 70, and 88 systems, as well as the HiPoint®70 and 88 systems, which feature Monopoint. HiPoint 88 is the first super-bore aspiration system with FDA clearance for direct aspiration of large vessel occlusions (LVOs) in acute ischemic stroke. The most recent addition, FreeClimb 46 with Tenzing 4, offers a differentiated tool for navigating more distal and smaller anatomies. Route 92's catheters and systems are covered by a portfolio of more than 200 issued patents in the U.S. and international jurisdictions.

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering, innovative product design, and revolutionary procedural change. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.



CONTACT: Contacts: For media: Gwen Gordon...