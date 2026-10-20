CCC Advances Industry Efforts To Address ADAS Calibration Complexity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calibration Guidelines bring recommendations from leading providers into repair and claims workflows to support proper and consistent vehicle repairs

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) become more common and complex, repairers and insurers need trusted calibration guidance at the point of decision. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the insurance and repair economy, today announced Calibration Guidelines, a new capability that brings recommendations from leading providers directly into existing estimating workflows.

“The growing complexity of today's vehicles is raising the stakes for every participant in the repair ecosystem,” said Dan Risley, vice president, Automotive Services Group for CCC.“Supporting safe, proper, and consistent repairs requires collaboration across repairers, insurers, automakers, diagnostics providers, and technology partners. CCC is helping make trusted calibration guidance easier to access and apply as repair and claims decisions are being made.”

Industry stakeholders, including leading repair associations and consumer advocacy groups, have increasingly identified ADAS calibrations as one of the collision repair industry's most pressing issues, citing the need for easier access to trusted repair guidance.

“ADAS represents one of the most significant technological changes our industry has ever faced,” said Erick Bickett, Director, PACE Calibration Centers.“The pace and magnitude of this change demand collaboration across the entire industry. We appreciate CCC's leadership in making calibration guidance more accessible at the point where critical repair decisions are made and for their work as part of CIECA's ADAS Calibration Committee. Together, these efforts are important steps toward greater transparency and proper repairers.”

CCC's Calibration Guidelines sources recommendations, informed by vehicle manufacturers' repair and calibration requirements, from leading calibration and diagnostics providers. Current participants include asTech (via adasThink), Azimuth, Opus (via ADAS Map Pro), Kinetic and REVV.

“No single stakeholder can solve this challenge alone,” Risley added.“The industry's continued focus on ADAS calibration reflects a shared commitment to consumers, safer roadways, and the proper repair of increasingly sophisticated vehicles. CCC is proud to support those efforts by helping connect trusted information with the people who need it.”

Calibration Guidelines is available to all CCC ONE users at no additional cost from CCC. Customers with a contracted participating provider can access recommendations through the Diagnostics button in CCC ONE; insurers using Advanced or Intelligent Estimating in APEX can also access the capability.

Visit cccis.com/diagnostics to learn more.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) is a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the multi-trillion-dollar insurance and repair economy. CCC connects more than 35,000 businesses, including insurers, repairers, automakers and parts suppliers, through the workflows where claims and repair decisions are made every day. With AI built into those workflows for over a decade and informed by more than 40 years of industry data, CCC helps customers manage growing complexity and move work forward with confidence. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its network, CCC helps keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header“Risk Factors” in CCC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website ( ). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

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