LVT Integrates Axis Communications NDAA-Compliant Bispectral Camera Into Security Platform For Optimal Coverage In Low-Light Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axis Q6411 Bispectral PTZ Camera ensures visibility during nighttime and adverse weather conditions

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is the leader in rapidly deployable security solutions with an open platform that supports a wide variety of camera manufacturers and types. Today, LVT announced its security units now integrate with a NDAA-compliant bispectral camera from Axis Communications (Axis). This marks the first time a mobile security unit platform has integrated with an NDAA-compliant bispectral camera, providing thermal-plus-visual person detection in low-visibility conditions, joining LVT's existing NDAA-compliant Axis camera options.

“Low-light coverage is a notorious challenge in security, especially when organizations balance their limited resources to establish a resilient security posture in any condition, day and night. LVT's newest integration with Axis joins a portfolio of NDAA-compliant options so security leaders in any industry have comprehensive options to best meet their site needs,” said George Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at LVT.

Key benefits include:



Detection where visibility fails. The camera can identify heat signatures in total darkness, glare, rain, fog, and smoke; conditions where a visual sensor frequently falls short.

Compliance without a tradeoff. Axis Q6411 is compliant with Section 889 of the NDAA, helping customers, including agencies spending federal funding, meet applicable compliance requirements. Built on a proven engineering partnership. LVT and Axis have designed best-in-class solutions with optimal performance in diverse environments that require proven security capabilities.



"Security teams protecting critical, remote, or temporary locations need dependable detection in challenging conditions, and every deployment must account for applicable compliance requirements. By integrating the AXIS Q6411-LE Bispectral PTZ sensor into its mobile surveillance platform, LVT gives teams a flexible way to extend coverage and assess activity where fixed infrastructure may not be practical,” said Dean Cunningham, segment development manager for public safety at Axis Communications.

LVT expects to begin shipping mobile security units with the Axis Q6411 Bispectral PTZ camera in December 2026.

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT's enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure, and municipalities. LVT products are proudly assembled in the USA with foreign and domestic parts. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Hannah Matthews

LVT

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