CONTROLTEK Names Cliff Miller Business Development & Channel Partnerships Manager

CONTROLTEK is pleased to announce the appointment of Cliff Miller as Business Development and Channel Partnerships Manager.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, intelligent automation solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cliff Miller as Business Development and Channel Partnerships Manager. In this role, Miller will focus on driving new business opportunities, expanding strategic partnerships and supporting growth across CONTROLTEK's portfolio of solutions.Miller brings extensive experience in the retail security and technology industry, with a strong background in electronic article surveillance (EAS), video surveillance, artificial intelligence and intelligent security solutions. Throughout his career, he has combined technical expertise with business development and strategic partnership experience, giving him a deep understanding of the technologies shaping the industry and the challenges retailers face. His ability to connect emerging technologies with real-world customer needs will support CONTROLTEK's continued growth and innovation.“Cliff is joining CONTROLTEK at an exciting time as we expand our capabilities and strengthen the partnerships that help us deliver more value to our customers,” said Tom Meehan, CFI, CEO of CONTROLTEK.“He brings a great combination of industry knowledge, technical expertise and strong relationships. He understands both the technology and what customers need from it, and that perspective will be valuable as we continue to grow.”In his new role, Miller will focus on identifying new markets and customer opportunities, strengthening relationships with technology partners and supporting the continued growth of CONTROLTEK's solutions. His efforts will span the company's electronic article surveillance (EAS), RFID, and intelligent automation offerings, helping connect customers with technologies and services that address their evolving operational challenges.“I'm excited to join CONTROLTEK at a time when retailers are looking for smarter ways to protect their merchandise, improve inventory visibility and operate more efficiently,” said Miller.“Having spent much of my career working with retailers and security technology partners, I see tremendous opportunity to expand CONTROLTEK's reach through new customer relationships and a stronger dealer network. I'm especially excited about CONTROLTEK's solutions and the opportunity to work with our partners to bring these innovative technologies to more retailers.”Miller's appointment reinforces CONTROLTEK's commitment to investing in its people, expanding its partnerships and delivering integrated solutions that help organizations protect assets, improve inventory visibility and operate more efficiently.

Kim Scott

CONTROLTEK

+1 908-603-0066

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CONTROLTEK Names Cliff Miller Business Development & Channel Partnerships Manager News Provided By CONTROLTEK October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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