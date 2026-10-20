HR Happy Hour Media Network Expands With The Debut Of Take A Different Seat Featuring Veteran Analyst Chris Havrilla

Take a Different Seat on the HR Happy Hour Media Network

New series delivers fresh perspectives and better questions for leaders and builds on the network's established presence in HR and workplace media.

JUNO BEACH, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The HR Happy Hour Media Network, the leading independent multi-media platform for conversations about work, the workplace, leadership, HR technology and more, today announced the launch of Take a Different Seat, a new podcast designed for HR leaders, business strategists, and professionals navigating modern workplace complexity.Hosted by Chris Havrilla, founder of AI Alchemists and host of Take a Different Seat, the show explores the critical intersections of enterprise AI governance, workplace technology, and human decision-making. Drawing on over 25 years of experience across buyer, builder, and analyst perspectives, Havrilla brings a unique vantage point to the conversations her show makes space for.Each episode is designed to provide listeners with candid conversations and fresh perspectives, tackling complex workplace questions by bringing diverse viewpoints together rather than relying on abstract models or predetermined answers.“When we started to talk to Chris about this, we were so intrigued and so excited... Chris brings a whole different twist and an operator's perspective on generative and agentic AI, workplace strategy, and modern leadership. We're thrilled to have her join the Network,” said Steve Boese and Trish Steed, Co-Founders of H3 HR Advisors and Co-creators of the HR Happy Hour Media Network.For Havrilla, the show provides an independent platform to unpack the rapidly changing landscape of work and technology.“Every show will have a topic and it's going to start with one consequential question and no predetermined answer. The thought is to bring different perspectives together and then end by taking those perspectives and coming out with a better question than the one we came in with, which hopefully leads us to better decisions,” said Havrilla.The launch of Take a Different Seat expands the HR Happy Hour Media Network's growing portfolio of shows that serves HR practitioners, business leaders, and technology decision makers across organizations of all sizes. The network of titles has generated millions of podcast downloads and video views and features some of the most trusted voices in the industry across shows covering leadership, workplace culture, HR technology, compliance, Gen Z, and the future of work.Take a Different Seat debuts on October 20, 2026, with new episodes released monthly. The show will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.Listeners can learn more and subscribe atAbout the HostChris Havrilla is the founder of AI AlchemistsTM, a boutique strategic advisory and analyst firm focused on enterprise AI governance, HR technology, and the future of work. She has spent 25+ years changing seats across buy-side leadership (ADP), research and advisory (Deloitte/Bersin), and sell-side product strategy (Oracle). As the host of Take a Different Seat, she leverages her extensive ecosystem experience to explore how better questions lead to better workplace decisions.About HR Happy Hour Media NetworkFounded in 2009, and now in its 18th season, the HR Happy Hour Media Network is the premier independent media platform dedicated to human resources, leadership, and workplace technology. Through podcasts, video, research, and live events, the network connects industry leaders with the ideas and innovators shaping the future of work. The HR Happy Hour Media Network continues to set the standard for elevating conversations about the world of work.About H3 HR AdvisorsH3 HR Advisors is a strategic advisory and media firm focused on human capital management and workplace technology. The firm works with leading solution providers and HR organizations to inform strategy, elevate market understanding, and amplify innovation.Media ContactKaren Steed...

Karen Steed

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H3 HR Advisors

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HR Happy Hour Media Network Expands with the Debut of Take a Different Seat Featuring Veteran Analyst Chris Havrilla News Provided By H3 HR Advisors, Inc. October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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