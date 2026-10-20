Metron Acquires H2O Degree, Expanding Water And Utility Intelligence For Real Estate

LOUSIVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metron, an XPV Water Partners portfolio company, today announced its acquisition of H2O Degree, a provider of wireless submetering, leak detection, and utility management solutions. The combination expands Metron's ability to help utilities and property owners measure consumption, identify leaks, and manage costs from the utility meter to individual residential units.H2O Degree's LoRaWAN-enabled submetering, in-unit leak detection, and utility management products complement Metron's smart water meters, cellular connectivity, and WaterScopeanalytics solution. The result is a more holistic view of water usage.“Metron and H2O Degree share a commitment to turning utility data into action,” said Carolyn Parent, president and CEO of Metron.“The combined organization now provides a complete portfolio of products that monitor highly granular water consumption data from the water utility to point of use in the residential unit and at each point in between. This end-to-end visibility provides real estate owners with unparalleled insight into how water is being used, lost, and how to optimize it.”The combined portfolio serves water utilities and owners of multifamily, affordable housing, senior living, manufactured housing, student housing, and mixed-use properties. Existing customers will continue to work with their current teams while gaining access to a broader range of solutions.“Joining Metron gives H2O Degree's customers and distributors access to a broader portfolio and the resources of a larger organization,” said Don Millstein, president of H2O Degree.“They can continue working with the people and products they know while gaining more ways to meet their customers' utility management needs.”“This acquisition brings together complementary technologies and strong customer relationships,” said Khalil Maalouf, managing partner at XPV Water Partners.“It strengthens Metron's position across the water utility and real estate markets and creates more opportunities to deliver value as the business grows.”About MetronMetron, an XPV Water Partners portfolio company, provides smart water meters, sensors, and WaterScopeanalytics that help utilities and property owners understand water use, identify leaks, reduce waste, and support accurate billing. With H2O Degree, Metron offers a broader portfolio of water and utility management solutions. Learn more at metron-us.

Nick Bettis

Metron

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Metron Acquires H2O Degree, Expanding Water and Utility Intelligence for Real Estate News Provided By Creative Marketing Designs October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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