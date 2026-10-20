Splashbi Launches Orglenz, An AI Platform For Strategic Workforce Planning And Organization Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OrgLenz helps leaders plan stable operations as AI displaces work, weighing every feasible option before a decision, then showing whether the change worked.

- Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer, SplashBIDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI, which serves 550+ enterprise customers, today announced OrgLenz, an AI platform for strategic workforce planning and organization design that helps organizations reshape their structure as AI changes how work gets done. OrgLenz lets leaders compare and cost organizational changes before they are made, then measures the results with every data refresh, so the plan and the outcome never drift apart unnoticed. OrgLenz is available now.OrgLenz brings SplashBI's approach to the people side of the business. Where the SplashBI platform helps organizations get more from the data they already have, OrgLenz helps them get more from the workforce they already have, finding capacity that a standard org chart does not show and directing it to where the business is growing.Design the Change, Then Track ItMost restructuring plans are still built in spreadsheets and presentations, and few organizations go back to confirm a decision delivered what was promised. OrgLenz closes that gap around three outcomes:. Redesign your organization. Find where structure adds cost without adding value, model alternatives, and see the financial and people impact of each before a decision is made, from cost programs to restructuring and mergers.. Elevate your people. Understand how AI will reshape different kinds of work, where existing skills can carry into growing areas, and which roles carry the most risk if one person leaves.. Build a fluid workforce. Forecast hiring from real attrition patterns, see employees and contingent workers in one view, and understand what drives overtime and contractor spend.After the decision, every data refresh compares each team against the approved plan and shows where results are on course, where they are slipping, and why. Over time, organizations build a connected record of their decisions and what each one delivered.AI That Assists, Numbers That Hold UpAI agents handle much of the analytical work, from preparing data during setup to flagging issues and suggesting options, while a deterministic calculation engine produces every number, including those shared through Lenz, the OrgLenz assistant. OrgLenz never writes back to the system of record, and every AI action is recorded and can be reversed. OrgLenz recommends and measures. People decide."Leaders making decisions about people need numbers they can stand behind," said Kiran Reddy Pasham, Co-founder and President of SplashBI. "In OrgLenz, AI finds patterns and proposes options, while every figure comes from a calculation engine that can be traced and checked."Built on the Customer's Data, in the Customer's CloudOrganizations running the SplashBI HR data model can begin working with their own data within days. Organizations on Workday, SAP, UKG, or another HRIS can start with a scheduled data extract, and Oracle E-Business Suite customers can design and track change on the system they run today.Consistent with SplashBI's FlexBI approach, OrgLenz can be hosted by SplashBI, run in the customer's own cloud, or run in a sovereign cloud, with AI connected through the customer's own cloud AI services or turned off. It inherits SplashBI's enterprise security and role-based access controls, with added protection for sensitive fields."OrgLenz brings the SplashBI platform to the people side of the business," said Naveen Miglani, Co-founder and CEO of SplashBI. "Our customers have asked us for workforce planning for years. Now they can design their organization and prove the outcome on the same governed foundation they already trust."AvailabilityOrgLenz is available now. Existing customers can add OrgLenz to their current SplashBI agreement. Organizations interested in seeing OrgLenz on their own data can learn more at splashbi.-----------

Rebecca Crain

SplashBI

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SplashBI Launches OrgLenz, an AI Platform for Strategic Workforce Planning and Organization Design News Provided By SplashBI October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology...



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