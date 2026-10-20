Upwing Energy Achieves ISO 45001 Certification For Occupational Health And Safety Management System

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Upwing Energy achieves certification to ISO 45001, reflecting the organization's commitment to the health, safety and well-being of its employees and partners.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upwing Energy, a leading provider of advanced high-speed compression technologies for natural gas production, announced that it has achieved certification to ISO 45001, the internationally recognized standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS).The certification demonstrates Upwing's commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for employees, contractors, visitors and other stakeholders while continuously improving occupational health and safety performance across its operations.ISO 45001 establishes a framework for organizations to proactively identify and mitigate workplace risks, implement processes that improve the well-being of employees and strengthen safety culture. The certification was awarded following an independent audit, which confirmed that Upwing Energy's occupational health and safety management system conforms to the requirements of the standard. The audit was conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars (PJR), an independent certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)."Achieving ISO 45001 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our employees and partners," said Kristen Frey, Chief Marketing and People Officer of Upwing Energy. "Safety is fundamental to how we operate, from manufacturing and testing to field deployments and customer support activities. This certification reinforces our dedication to maintaining a strong safety culture and continuously improving our operational practices throughout the organization."The achievement further strengthens Upwing's integrated management system and supports the company's broader commitment to operational excellence, quality and responsible business practices.As Upwing continues to deploy innovative compression technologies that help natural gas operators improve production performance and reduce environmental impact, the company remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of safety across all aspects of its business.About Upwing Energy:Upwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. Visit the company's website to learn more.

Talia Demir

Upwing Energy

+1 818-217-7298

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Upwing Energy Achieves ISO 45001 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System News Provided By Upwing Energy October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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