Apollo Opportunity Foundation Commits $1.5 Million To Advance Educational Opportunities With Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership at the Workplace: Visit to Apollo office

Internship Sneak Peek for college students

AOF's grant enables Student Leadership Network to expand its programs and help thousands of students nationwide access higher education and employment pathways.

- Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Student Leadership Network, a nonprofit that advances educational opportunities through girls'+ education and college access and success programs, announced a $1.5 million commitment from the Apollo Opportunity Foundation (AOF) over the next two years. AOF's generous grant enables Student Leadership Network to expand the breadth and depth of its programs and help thousands of students nationwide access higher education and pathways to meaningful employment. AOF, which launched in 2022 with a $100 million commitment from Apollo Global Management, seeks to expand opportunity in communities around the globe by deploying capital and engaging Apollo employees to invest in career education, workforce development, and economic empowerment.Multi-year funding is essential for nonprofits to deliver high-quality programs while also innovating to keep their work relevant for the communities they serve. Over the past three decades, Student Leadership Network has impacted more than 100,000 students nationwide.“This immensely generous commitment from the Apollo Opportunity Foundation is a testament to the power of intentional partnerships,” said Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network.“The AOF partnership enriches our students' experiences and exposure to career pathways through board service, volunteering, office visits, and financial literacy initiatives. It also increases our organization's ability to exchange best practices and seek support with strategy and capacity-building from peers across the AOF portfolio and the broader Apollo ecosystem.”“AOF is proud to continue our partnership with Student Leadership Network,” said Lauren Coape-Arnold, Executive Director of AOF and Global Head of Citizenship at Apollo.“Over the last three years, the partnership between AOF and Student Leadership Network has grown and deepened; our teams have collaborated across events, volunteerism, and special projects to advance Student Leadership Network's work to open doors to college and careers for thousands of students.”“More than 100 Apollo colleagues volunteered with Student Leadership Network last school year, and many keep coming back,” said Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo and longtime member of Student Leadership Network's Board of Directors.“That demonstrates that this work matters as much to them as it does to the students. As a board member, it's meaningful to see that support from Apollo colleagues alongside AOF's commitment.”Student Leadership Network's partnership with AOF is championed by the“Deal Team” of Apollo employees who take the lead in planning engagement activities for students and advising Student Leadership Network on organizational strategy. The Deal Team has created annual signature events for high school students such as Women in Finance Mentorship Day and Student Leadership at the Workplace.This year also saw the launch of a new initiative to connect college-age alumni from Student Leadership Network schools and programs to Apollo's talent pipeline. Tatiana Economopoulos, Associate, Human Capital Business Partner, Deal Team member, and frequent volunteer at Student Leadership Network events, spearheaded the inaugural Internship Sneak Peek.“Our team was eager to make the internship process feel less intimidating for the students. Sharing our experiences and expanding access to a pipeline of talent was meaningful for everyone involved.”Building on the success of the Internship Sneak Peek, AOF's latest grant will enable Student Leadership Network to grow key initiatives, including building out career awareness programs. Strengthening career-connected learning for high school and college students continues the evolution of Student Leadership Network's three decades of impact.“AOF's generosity allows Student Leadership Network to uphold the highest standards while we continue to innovate and expand our programs,” said Yolonda.“We are thankful for AOF and our Deal Team, and look forward to our continued impact for years to come.”For more information about corporate partnerships with Student Leadership Network, please contact Matthew Chacko at....About Student Leadership NetworkStudent Leadership Network believes in the potential of all students and is cultivating a generation of young people empowered to lead. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. Its three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture by creating high expectations and viable pathways to postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 42 schools nationwide.About Apollo Opportunity FoundationLaunched in 2022, the Apollo Opportunity Foundation (AOF) builds on Apollo Global Management's commitment to expanding opportunity across its workplace, marketplace and the communities where it operates. AOF was launched with $100 million to invest in nonprofit organizations working to advance economic prosperity across three key pillars: Career Pathways, Workforce Development, and Economic Empowerment. Leading with an employee-driven approach, AOF partners with organizations that are championed by Apollo employees to expand opportunity for all.

Jheramis A.H. Collado

Student Leadership Network

+1 646-677-8322

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Apollo Opportunity Foundation Commits $1.5 Million to Advance Educational Opportunities with Student Leadership Network News Provided By Student Leadership Network October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education



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