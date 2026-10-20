Highpower Moves Early On Software-Defined Charge Control With Iontra Commercialization MOU

Iontra and Highpower sign the commercialization MOU.

The MOU builds on cell validation work underway since March 2026 and charts the path to commercial deployment of Iontra charge control for Highpower products.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Iontra Inc, a battery sensing and charging software company, today announced a commercial memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shenzhen Highpower Technology Co., Ltd ("Highpower"), a Shenzhen-based global manufacturer of lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries and energy storage systems. Under the MOU, Highpower is working with Iontra to evaluate Iontra's charge-control technology for the purpose of offering enhanced battery performance for their products to their customers.The MOU builds on validation work underway between the companies since March 2025 under the Iontra Charging Algorithm Validation Agreement. As part of that work, Iontra's Pathfinder evaluation is characterizing five Highpower cell models, from roughly 1 Ah cells for consumer devices up to 28 Ah cells for larger packs, and developing optimized charge recipes against Highpower's targets for charge time and cycle life.From there, the companies are working through second-round validation on Highpower's own test equipment, selection of the first production cells and design-in to Highpower's existing charge-control firmware, then development and integration projects and commercial launch with ongoing Iontra support. The contemplated path includes licensing of Iontra technology by Highpower.The collaboration covers Highpower's own battery pack products and, where agreed, promotion of Iontra-enabled performance improvements using Highpower cells to their customers. For device makers already building on Highpower cells, that means a quick path to faster-charging, longer-lasting products with no cell change required: Iontra's solution is delivered as charge control firmware integrated into end products.Cell manufacturers worldwide are investing heavily in new chemistries and formats, from higher-silicon anodes and higher-voltage cathodes to tabless and stacked constructions, to move the two numbers device brands now put on the spec sheet: how fast a battery charges and how long it lasts. Yet the charging profile that governs both is usually a generic constant-current, constant-voltage routine. Charge control tuned per cell model differentiates cells that look identical on paper, and gives device brands a reason to ask every supplier what charging profile comes with the cell. Lishen already participates publicly in Iontra's Cell Catalog program, announced in June 2026."Cell makers have pushed charge time and cycle life almost entirely through chemistry and manufacturing process," said Jeff Granato, CEO of Iontra. "Highpower is adding a third lever: charge control tuned to its own cells, including cells already in volume production. Battery performance is becoming a software upgrade opportunity, and the cell makers who answer it early will be best placed for the next round of design-ins. Highpower is moving early, and we're glad to be doing this work with them.""Our customers continually ask for faster charging and longer cycle life without compromising safety," said Leo Liao, VP/CTO of Highpower. "Evaluating Iontra's technology across our cell portfolio gives us a data-driven way to offer that additional performance, and this MOU sets out a clear path for bringing it to market."The Highpower MOU reflects growing demand for Iontra's technology and evaluation services among cell manufacturers and OEMs, and Iontra is scaling its evaluation and integration capacity to match customers' product timelines. Cell manufacturers interested in evaluating Iontra charge control on their own cells can contact info@iontra.About IontraFounded in 2013, Iontra is a Colorado-based battery sensing and charging software company that improves charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold-weather charging, and safety for lithium-ion batteries. Iontra is headquartered in the Denver, Colorado area. Learn more at iontra.About HighpowerFounded in 2002, Shenzhen Highpower Technology Co., Ltd (SZSE: 001283) is an Edge AI energy solution provider specializing in full-stack Li-ion and Ni-MH battery development. Trusted by Fortune Global 500 companies and niche market leaders, the company leverages its consumer electronics expertise to spearhead Edge AI innovation. Driven by technical iterations, portfolio optimization, and advanced R&D in high-energy-density and solid-state batteries, Highpower has gained a vital first-mover advantage across AI PCs, AI glasses, robotics, and AI toys, striving to be the global leader in Edge AI energy. Learn more at highpowertech.All company names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Ryan Wu

Iontra Inc

+1 720-282-1670

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Highpower Moves Early on Software-Defined Charge Control With Iontra Commercialization MOU News Provided By Iontra Inc October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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