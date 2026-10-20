El Paso Biergarten Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- El Paso Biergarten, a West El Paso pub and outdoor beer garden, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The recognition celebrates the venue's success in creating a relaxed, welcoming gathering place where guests can enjoy great brews, European-style food, and live music in one setting.El Paso Biergarten combines the comfort of a classic pub with the open-air spirit of a traditional beer garden. Its kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, serving European-style dishes such as schnitzel, bratwurst, shepherd's pie, and fish and chips. The outdoor biergarten features a revamped waterfall and koi river, along with new heaters and a fire pit for cooler evenings. Inside, the European-style Indoor Pub Room offers a larger selection of German bier on tap, a cozy fireplace, and games ranging from chess to Uno.At its heart, El Paso Biergarten is built around community. The venue honors the tradition of gathering with friends and family over good drinks, and its weekly calendar gives guests plenty of reasons to return, including weekend live music featuring new bands, karaoke, trivia, pool, and darts. The team also hosts private events and an annual Oktoberfest celebration complete with live music, German food, vendors, and yodeling and mug-holding competitions. Guests are invited to“Discover Your New Favorite Biergarten” whether they stop by for lunch, happy hour, or a full night out.“We're truly honored to receive this recognition,” said a representative of El Paso Biergarten.“From day one, our goal has been to create a place where people can slow down, enjoy good company, and feel at home. This award belongs to our staff, our musicians, and every guest who has made the biergarten part of their routine.”Looking ahead, El Paso Biergarten remains focused on expanding its lineup of live entertainment, events, and daily specials while preserving the welcoming atmosphere that has made it a West El Paso favorite. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks a proud milestone and reflects the support of a community that continues to gather around its fire pit and beside its koi river.Contact InformationCompany Name: El Paso BiergartenPhone: 915-257-1916Email:...Address: 5200 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932Website: elpasobiergartenFor more information, click here.

El Paso Biergarten

El Paso Biergarten

+1 915-257-1916

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El Paso Biergarten Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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