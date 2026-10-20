Elemental Wellness Club Brings A New Social Wellness Experience To Northeast Ohio With A Phone-Free Environment

Elemental Patio

Westlake club combines sauna, cold plunge, guided contrast therapy, wellness technology, and community under one roof.

WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People are looking for more than a workout or wellness treatment. They are seeking connection, community, and shared experiences. Elemental Wellness Club, a new membership-based social wellness club in Westlake, is bringing that concept to Northeast Ohio.Founded by Elise Free, Elemental combines traditional Finnish sauna, infrared sauna, cold plunge, guided contrast therapy, Aufguss sauna experiences, wellness technologies, classes, workshops and community events in a club designed to make wellness both effective and social.The concept reflects a growing interest in connection-centered wellness. Trend number seven from this year's Global Wellness Summit (Megan Whitby, 2026, The Festivalization of Wellness ) reports an increasing consumer demand for more human, social, and transformational wellness experiences that help people connect, learn, and grow together. More people are recognizing that meaningful connection starts by putting down their phones and being fully present in the moment.“People are incredibly committed to working out, working harder, and doing more, but many of us have forgotten how important recovery, nervous system regulation, and connection are,” said Free.“Elemental was created as a place where people can come together, challenge themselves, recover, learn, and actually enjoy taking care of themselves.”That sense of connection is intentional. Elemental's contrast therapy areas and outdoor patio are phone-free environments designed to give members a break from screens and distractions.“Wellness is better together,” she said.“You can sit in a sauna alone. You can cold plunge alone. But something very different happens when people start doing these things together. They talk. They encourage each other. They put their phones down. They become part of a community.”The club opened in Westlake this summer after several years of Free introducing people to cold exposure and contrast therapy. She has personally guided hundreds of people through cold-plunge experiences and says one of her favorite parts of the work is watching people move from“I could never do that” to realizing what they are capable of. Free believes that transformation often happens when people step outside their comfort zones with the right education, guidance, and support.That philosophy is reflected throughout Elemental.Members can move through the club independently or participate in guided contrast therapy classes and Aufguss experiences, where trained guides combine heat, aromatherapy, music, and traditional towel techniques inside the sauna.Elemental also offers a growing collection of wellness technologies, including red light therapy, lymphatic compression, vibroacoustic experiences, molecular hydrogen and other modalities designed to complement the club's sauna and cold-plunge offerings.The club also hosts breathwork, meditation, sound baths, educational talks, retreats, private corporate and community events, and other wellness programming.Rather than functioning as a traditional spa or appointment-only wellness studio, Elemental operates primarily as a membership club. Members can choose from different monthly visit levels and use their visits for open-flow contrast therapy, guided classes, or Aufguss experiences.Free believes Elemental represents a broader change in the way people are thinking about wellness.“For a long time, wellness was something people squeezed into their lives or did by themselves,” she said.“More people are recognizing that meaningful connection starts by putting down their phones and being fully present. That's what social wellness is really about.”Elemental Wellness Club is located at 977 Bassett Road in Westlake, Ohio. To learn more, visit ElementalWellnessClub or follow @elementalwellness on Instagram.

Elise Free

Elemental Wellness Club

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Elemental Wellness Club Brings a New Social Wellness Experience to Northeast Ohio with a Phone-Free Environment News Provided By Elemental Wellness Club October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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