DCRR Registry, Inc. Launches Digital Creation Rights Registry For Human-Created, AI-Assisted And AI-Generated Works

DCRR Registry, Inc. Digital Creation Rights Registry

Private documentation platform helps creators preserve evidence, record licensing, ownership activity, and distinguish human creativity from AI-generated works

- Dewayne Banks, Founder & CEO, DCRR Registry, Inc, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DCRR Registry, Inc. announced the public launch of the Digital Creation Rights Registry, a private digital documentation platform designed to help creators, businesses and rights holders organize creative-work records, preserve supporting evidence, and document licensing and ownership-related activity. The platform is available at .A defining feature is DCRR's separation of human-created works from AI-generated and human-AI collaborative works. Users can document how a work originated, who contributed, and the role of artificial intelligence. Human-work records may include contributor details, creation dates, supporting evidence, version history, licenses and asserted ownership interests. AI-related records may include identified tools, declared human contributions, creation-process information, permissions and transaction history.DCRR records user-submitted information and supporting evidence. It does not independently determine copyrightability, authorship, ownership, inventorship, originality or infringement.DCRR is intended for musicians, filmmakers, writers, photographers, designers, software developers, production companies, record labels, publishers and other rights holders. Its platform is designed to support evidence preservation, record verification, licensing and assignment documentation, administrative challenge records, receipts and audit history.“Artificial intelligence is changing how creative work is made, and human creativity and AI-generated output must be clearly distinguished,” said Dewayne Banks, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DCRR Registry, Inc.“DCRR gives creators and rights holders an organized place to document submissions, preserve evidence and record rights-related activity. Our purpose is not to declare AI-generated material copyrighted, but to bring transparency and accountability to a changing creative environment.”The DCRR Rights Agent is an assisted workflow intended to help users organize information and prepare rights-related documentation while preserving user review and approval safeguards. It does not provide independent legal advice or determine legal rights.About DCRR Registry, Inc.DCRR Registry, Inc. is a Georgia corporation operating the Digital Creation Rights Registry, a private documentation platform for human-created, AI-generated and human-AI collaborative works. Learn more at .Important notice: DCRR is a private company, not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Copyright Office, USPTO or another government agency. DCRR registration does not create or guarantee copyright, patent or trademark rights, ownership, legal authorship, inventorship, originality or legal priority, and does not replace government filings. Copyright eligibility for AI-assisted works depends on the facts, including human creative contributions.

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DCRR Registry, Inc. Launches Digital Creation Rights Registry for Human-Created, AI-Assisted and AI-Generated Works News Provided By DCRR Registry, Inc. October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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