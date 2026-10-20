Kapwa Launches A Trusted Community Built For HR Professionals, Debuting At HR Tech 2026

kapwa launches Oct 20 at HR Tech

A new trusted community for HR professionals launches Oct 20 at HR Tech 2026, Las Vegas. Meet kapwa.

- Marc Ramos, Co-Founder and CEO, kapwa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HR is expected to have the answers. But where does HR go when they need help? Today, kapwa launches to answer that question. Built specifically for HR professionals, kapwa brings trusted peers, real-world experience, and practical decision support together in one community. It is a place to ask difficult questions, learn from people who have done the work, and navigate decisions with greater confidence.

"For twenty years I watched our industry build software for every workplace problem except the one that matters most to HR itself," said Marc Ramos, Co-Founder and CEO of kapwa. "HR takes care of everyone, but too often, there is no one for HR to turn to. We built kapwa to change that, creating a community where people who understand the work can help one another."

kapwa is not another social network, an association, or a vendor directory. It is a community for the whole profession, built on one belief: HR figures it out better together. It brings three groups into the same trusted place, each clearly identified by who they are: the practitioners who do the work every day, the experienced voices who have already been where others are headed, and the HR Providers who serve them.

Inside, members get a home for the whole of the work:

- Connect in the Feed, as themselves or masked.

- Bring a real situation to the Decision Room and get candid perspectives from people who have faced similar situations.

- Go Off the Record, the anonymous space for the HR stories that could never be told anywhere else.

- Build a working toolkit in The Stacks: templates, policies, guides, frameworks and research shared by peers.

- Find and compare HR Providers in the Marketplace, rated by the members who use them.

At the heart of kapwa is the Decision Room. Someone brings a real situation, the kind that keeps you up the night before, and peers who have handled it weigh in honestly. Add a poll, hear how others did it, and move forward with real-world perspective instead of a guess. The best answers stay, so the next person who hits the same thing finds help already waiting.

Trust is built into kapwa, not bolted on. Every member picks a role at signup (HR Practitioner, HR Leader, Friends of HR, or HR Provider) and it shows on everything they post, even anonymous posts, so you always know the kind of person answering. HR Providers are always identified. Sponsored content is always noted.

The name kapwa comes from Tagalog and reflects a sense of shared identity and connection. "HR spends its career seeing everyone else," said Ramos. "kapwa is where they finally get seen back."

kapwa launches Tuesday, October 20, 2026, day one of the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas. Find the team at booth 8206, or join now at kapwapeople.

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About kapwa

kapwa is a trusted community for HR professionals, built on shared experience, real conversation, and the belief that HR figures it out better together. It is where HR gets help with the decisions that matter. kapwa. Where HR figures it out, together. Learn more at kapwapeople.

Marc Ramos

kapwa

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kapwa Launches a Trusted Community Built for HR Professionals, Debuting at HR Tech 2026 News Provided By kapwa October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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