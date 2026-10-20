Select Home Warranty Announces Customized Plans With Up To $9,000 In HVAC Coverage

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Customized coverage and negotiated service pricing help homeowners prepare for covered heating and cooling breakdowns

- Marc ShapiroMAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Select Home Warranty today announced up to $9,000 in coverage for eligible HVAC repairs and replacements, available exclusively through the company's customized home warranty plans. The applicable coverage and enhancements are specified on each customer's Coverage Summary/Declaration Page and governed by the terms and conditions of the service agreement.The customized offerings give homeowners flexibility to enhance their heating and air conditioning protection, backed by Select's contractor network and negotiated pricing on parts and equipment.“An unexpected air conditioning or heating breakdown can put immediate pressure on a household budget,” said Marc Shapiro, EVP at Select Home Warranty.“We want homeowners to have meaningful protection backed by a team that can help manage the repair process. Our customized coverage options give homeowners more flexibility in the protection they choose.”Customized Home Warranty Coverage for Heating and Air ConditioningCustomized coverage options help homeowners manage the cost of eligible repairs or replacements when covered heating and air conditioning equipment fails due to normal wear and tear. Homeowners can combine HVAC protection with the covered appliance, plumbing and electrical benefits included in their customized home warranty plan.Purchasing Power That Helps Coverage Dollars Go FurtherSelect Home Warranty combines its contractor relationships with bulk purchasing and negotiated pricing on parts, equipment and replacement appliances. These cost efficiencies can help reduce the cost of approved work and increase the practical value of coverage for homeowners.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty provides home warranty plans designed to help homeowners manage the cost of covered home system and appliance breakdowns. The company has processed more than 2 million service requests throughout its time in business and coordinates eligible repairs and replacements through its service network.

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Select Home Warranty Announces Customized Plans With Up to $9,000 in HVAC Coverage News Provided By Clarity Digital, LLC October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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