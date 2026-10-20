'No Threat': Sharjah Authorities Address 'Smell Of Fuel' Reports In Emirate
“We have received complaints from some regarding the odours in Sharjah and neighboring emirates,” he said.“We assure the public that the situation is safe and stable and there is nothing that poses a threat.”Recommended For You
He added that authorities will keep the public updated if any new developments were available.
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Since Monday, several residents of Sharjah and Dubai have complained of a strong, pungent smell being spread across the air. Several took to social media and public messaging boards describing the odour as smelling like fuel or gas.ALSO READ
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