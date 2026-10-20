'No Threat': Sharjah Authorities Address 'Smell Of Fuel' Reports In Emirate

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah authorities have addressed residents' complaints about a smell in the emirate on the 'Direct Line' program. Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that the situation is under control and does not pose a cause for concern.

“We have received complaints from some regarding the odours in Sharjah and neighboring emirates,” he said.“We assure the public that the situation is safe and stable and there is nothing that poses a threat.”

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He added that authorities will keep the public updated if any new developments were available.

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Since Monday, several residents of Sharjah and Dubai have complained of a strong, pungent smell being spread across the air. Several took to social media and public messaging boards describing the odour as smelling like fuel or gas.

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