Gujarat: Power Demand Jumps 36.6 Pc Centre Asked For Additional 5,000 MW

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat recorded its highest-ever electricity demand of 29,822 MW on October 16, a 36.6 per cent increase over the 21,822 MW recorded in October last year, prompting the state government to step up coal supplies, expand battery storage and seek additional power allocations from the Centre.

The state's daily electricity consumption also rose to 574 million units on October 16, compared with 457 million units in October last year, an increase of around 27 per cent.

Electricity demand during September and October has risen by approximately 12 per cent, or 4,000 MW, compared with previous years, according to a presentation made at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's residence, reviewed immediate measures to maintain an uninterrupted power supply to farmers, industries and domestic consumers, as well as plans to meet Gujarat's longer-term electricity requirements.

Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Energy, Kaushik Vekariya, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das attended the meeting, along with senior officials from the energy sector.

The government attributed the increase in demand to persistently high temperatures following a weak monsoon and the effects of El Niño, which have raised cooling-related consumption.

Agricultural demand has also increased as the government continues to provide electricity for irrigation of standing crops, with the agricultural load reaching a daily peak of 12,000 MW.

Industrial activity ahead of Diwali has added to the demand. The presentation noted that lower rainfall in Gujarat and neighbouring states had reduced hydroelectric generation, while lower wind speeds had affected wind power output.

Solar generation falls to zero after sunset, creating additional pressure during the evening peak hours between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. The state is relying on coal- and gas-based plants to maintain supply during this period.

The State Load Dispatch Centre and electricity distribution companies are working round the clock to maintain grid frequency and balance, the meeting was informed.

To strengthen coal availability, the state government held high-level discussions in Delhi to secure supplies for the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).

The Union Ministry of Coal has assured Gujarat of 10 to 11 railway rakes of coal daily until November, with supplies set to increase to 13 to 14 rakes a day from November onwards.

Special measures have also been initiated to improve the efficiency of coal use at state power stations.

Gujarat has secured 329 MW of electricity from NTPC's Farakka plant for November and 551 MW on a long-term basis from Assam's share of central power generation.

The tenure of the existing 716 MW power purchase arrangement with NTPC's Barauni-I and Dadri-I thermal power stations has been extended by one year, until March 2028.

The state has also sought an additional 500 MW from the Centre's unallocated power pool.

The government is simultaneously expanding battery energy storage capacity to store daytime solar power for use during evening peaks.

Gujarat currently has 192 MW of operational Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity, while contracts have been completed for projects with a combined capacity of 2,742 MW and storage capacity of 5,517 MWh.

A 500 MW/1,000 MWh storage facility is expected to become operational by March 2027, while the tendering process for projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh is under way.

The state generates around 12,000 MW of solar power during the day and is planning to maximise its use, including by scheduling agricultural electricity consumption during daylight hours.

For the longer term, more than 1,300 MW from central thermal generating stations and over 1,200 MW from central hydroelectric stations have been allocated to Gujarat, with supplies expected to become available in phases from 2028-29.

The state has requested a further allocation of more than 5,000 MW from central thermal stations to meet projected demand in 2031-32.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited is expected to issue a tender for 4,000 MW under the SHAKTI scheme, with supplies anticipated from 2030-31.

A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited for a 4,200 MW nuclear power project, whose first unit is expected to become operational in 2032.

An 800 MW thermal power plant under construction at Ukai is scheduled to begin generation in September 2029.

Land acquisition and securing in-principle approvals for new thermal power projects at Sinor, Wanakbori and Gandhinagar are also underway. Patel directed the Energy Department to expedite work on power supply, storage and long-term capacity planning.

The Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar; Energy Department Principal Secretary, Ashwin Kumar; Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited Managing Director, Shalini Agarwal; and other senior power-sector officials attended the meeting.