Discussed Energy Security And Defence Cooperation: Rubio After Meeting EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during their meeting in Mumbai.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership," Rubio posted on X after the meeting.

"Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivaled momentum in our bilateral partnership," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Rubio as he arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, noting that it provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

For his visit to Mumbai, Rubio is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

"Welcome to Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on your second visit to India! He was received by Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Electronics, IT and AI, Government of Maharashtra at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA posted on X.

Gor stated that he looked forward to a "productive visit" and advancing India-US ties.

"Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing US-India ties," he posted on X.

Ahead of the talks between both sides, the MEA had stated that discussions are expected to cover key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.

"This forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities," MEA spokesperson had stated during a bi-weekly media briefing, last week.

After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", the US State Department said.