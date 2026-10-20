Kadakkavoor Murder: Accused Biju Found Dead In Field With Head Injuries
Thiruvananthapuram: Police found a murder accused dead under highly suspicious circumstances in Kadakkavoor, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased man is Kadakampally Biju, a local resident of Kadakkavoor. Police strongly suspect that someone murdered him. Investigating officers noticed a deep cut mark on the back of Biju's head.
Police have launched a massive hunt to track down two friends who were hanging out with Biju yesterday. Biju was actually an accused in a case involving the murder of one of these friends' fathers. Police believe this old rivalry and revenge could be the main reason behind his mysterious death.
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