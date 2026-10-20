Kollam Lightning Strike: Mother, 5-Year-Old Son Suffer Severe Burns While Having Food At Home

Kollam: A mother and her young child got struck by lightning right inside their house while they were having food. The shocking incident took place at Nedumpana in Kundara. The victims are 28-year-old Sridevi and her 5-year-old son Adhidev. They live at Ajith Bhavan in Ugramkunnu, Sasthampoika, which falls under the tenth ward. Both the mother and the little boy suffered severe burn injuries. The child got burn marks all over his body, while Sridevi suffered burns on her stomach area. Both of them are currently admitted to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The lightning strike was so powerful that the switchboards inside the house completely exploded and the electrical wirings got burnt to ashes. The walls of the house and the water well outside also suffered heavy damages. Sridevi, little Adhidev, her two other children, and her mother-in-law Nandini were sitting together in the front room and having their meal right before the incident.

Sridevi and Adhidev faced the massive lightning strike when they walked into the kitchen. Nandini and the other kids rushed to the kitchen area after hearing their loud screams. They were shocked to see the mother and child lying unconscious on the floor. The local neighbours quickly gathered at the spot after hearing the loud commotion and rushed both of them to the hospital. The neighbours initially took them to the Nedumpana TB Hospital and later shifted them to the Parippally Medical College Hospital. The doctors referred them to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram since the little boy's condition turned critical. The thunder and lightning only got worse even though the heavy rain slowed down a bit after 2 PM. Local panchayat member Nizamol mentioned that another house in this exact same area suffered a lightning strike just a few days back.