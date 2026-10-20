Trump Questions Zelenskyy’s Role in Future Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that another representative should take over negotiations on Ukraine’s behalf, arguing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had failed to reach an agreement to end the war.
"Zelenskyy doesn't know what he's talking about. Zelenskyy is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago. If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for a campaign visit to Kansas ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm congressional elections.
"I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine because what's happened? A tremendous number of people are dead. They're losing their male population," he said.
"Maybe it's time for Zelenskyy to get somebody else to negotiate," Trump added.
"Zelenskyy is not helping matters much. I think he doesn't want to stop it, but I want to see people not die."
"We've given a lot to Ukraine. They've given us nothing," he added.
Trump Leaves Door Open To Talks With Putin And Xi
Asked whether he had reached an agreement to hold a three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the war in Ukraine, Trump said no formal arrangement had been made but indicated that he would be willing to participate.
"No, but I would do it. Not so much for Ukraine because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine," he said.
"Zelenskyy doesn't know what he's talking about. Zelenskyy is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago. If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for a campaign visit to Kansas ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm congressional elections.
"I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine because what's happened? A tremendous number of people are dead. They're losing their male population," he said.
"Maybe it's time for Zelenskyy to get somebody else to negotiate," Trump added.
"Zelenskyy is not helping matters much. I think he doesn't want to stop it, but I want to see people not die."
"We've given a lot to Ukraine. They've given us nothing," he added.
Trump Leaves Door Open To Talks With Putin And Xi
Asked whether he had reached an agreement to hold a three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the war in Ukraine, Trump said no formal arrangement had been made but indicated that he would be willing to participate.
"No, but I would do it. Not so much for Ukraine because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine," he said.
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