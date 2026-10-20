Zelenskyy Raises Intelligence Gaps, Starlink Restrictions with US Senators
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he discussed intelligence cooperation and restrictions affecting Starlink services in Ukraine during talks with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Thom Tillis.
In a statement shared on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had received no advance warning from its partners before the first wave of Russian ballistic missile strikes the previous night.
He also noted that speed limits on Starlink and Starshield services continued to affect several areas along the front line.
“No explanation for either of these issues has been provided to Ukraine by the American side,” he said.
Tillis separately reported that Zelenskyy had expressed concern over delays in deliveries of air defense interceptors.
“Degrading Ukraine’s satellite communications, weakening its air defenses and easing sanctions against Russia only embolden Putin and prolong this war,” he wrote on X.
According to Tillis, Zelenskyy also reaffirmed that Ukraine was prepared to suspend attacks on Russian energy infrastructure if Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes.
The senator added that Congress remained determined to support Ukraine and its European partners, including through sanctions targeting those facilitating Russia’s military campaign and initiatives aimed at achieving a durable peace.
In a statement shared on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had received no advance warning from its partners before the first wave of Russian ballistic missile strikes the previous night.
He also noted that speed limits on Starlink and Starshield services continued to affect several areas along the front line.
“No explanation for either of these issues has been provided to Ukraine by the American side,” he said.
Tillis separately reported that Zelenskyy had expressed concern over delays in deliveries of air defense interceptors.
“Degrading Ukraine’s satellite communications, weakening its air defenses and easing sanctions against Russia only embolden Putin and prolong this war,” he wrote on X.
According to Tillis, Zelenskyy also reaffirmed that Ukraine was prepared to suspend attacks on Russian energy infrastructure if Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes.
The senator added that Congress remained determined to support Ukraine and its European partners, including through sanctions targeting those facilitating Russia’s military campaign and initiatives aimed at achieving a durable peace.
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