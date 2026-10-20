Russian Strikes Kill Civilians, Damage Energy Infrastructure in Kharkiv
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region had claimed six lives and left 14 people wounded, with children among those affected.
Zelenskyy said a Shahed drone hit people “directly” in a park close to a cafe, describing the incident as “pure atrocity.”
“A little girl was killed in a stroller -- her name was Angelina, she was just over a year old, born in August 2025 … Her mother’s name was Inna. She died in the hospital… ” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The Ukrainian leader called on Washington to adopt a tougher approach toward Moscow and implement the Lindsey O. Graham sanctions bill. He also urged European countries to maintain their backing for Ukraine.
“You can't think about making money with Russia as long as it continues its asinine war. We ask that sanctions on Russia stay in place as long as the killings continue,” he said, stressing that “Ukraine wants peace.”
Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bypasses sanctions included in the legislation.
In a subsequent update, Zelenskyy said Russian strikes had damaged 28 electrical substations and other essential energy facilities. Repair and restoration efforts are now in progress.
He also highlighted delays in shipments of certain “vital supplies” from the US Department of Defense.
Zelenskyy said a Shahed drone hit people “directly” in a park close to a cafe, describing the incident as “pure atrocity.”
“A little girl was killed in a stroller -- her name was Angelina, she was just over a year old, born in August 2025 … Her mother’s name was Inna. She died in the hospital… ” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The Ukrainian leader called on Washington to adopt a tougher approach toward Moscow and implement the Lindsey O. Graham sanctions bill. He also urged European countries to maintain their backing for Ukraine.
“You can't think about making money with Russia as long as it continues its asinine war. We ask that sanctions on Russia stay in place as long as the killings continue,” he said, stressing that “Ukraine wants peace.”
Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bypasses sanctions included in the legislation.
In a subsequent update, Zelenskyy said Russian strikes had damaged 28 electrical substations and other essential energy facilities. Repair and restoration efforts are now in progress.
He also highlighted delays in shipments of certain “vital supplies” from the US Department of Defense.
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