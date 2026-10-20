Thailand Gift Card Market Databook: 90+ Kpis And Investment Opportunities Digital Adoption Fuels 11% CAGR Toward US$4.50 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Thailand's gift card market is expected to grow by 12.5% annually to reach US$2.96 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 14.3% during 2021-2025, the sector is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from USD 2.63 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.50 billion by the end of 2030.

The report delivers a detailed, data-centric assessment of the Thailand gift card market, identifying growth opportunities, competitive trends and potential constraints across retail and corporate segments. Supported by more than 90 KPIs, 118 tables and 288 charts, the analysis covers market size, transaction value and volume, spending patterns, digital gift card adoption, purchasing behaviour and competitive market share.

Comprehensive Thailand Gift Card Market Coverage

The research examines total gift spending and gift card-specific performance across consumer groups, product categories and retail sectors. It evaluates market structure through open loop and closed loop formats, retail and corporate demand, online and offline distribution, and digital delivery channels. Value and volume indicators provide insight into adoption levels, transaction activity, average gift card value, unused balances and redemption patterns.



Total gift spend by market value, volume, consumer segment, product category and retail sector

Retail and corporate gift spending, including market forecasts and purchasing activity

Gift card transaction value, transaction volume, average card value and unused value

Digital gift card market size, penetration by occasion and spending by enterprise size

Consumer analysis by payment method, age, income, gender and purchase behaviour

Corporate gift card spending by company type and company size

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend and average value by functional attribute Gift card use across festivals, special celebration days, milestones, Self-Use and other occasions

Digital Adoption, Distribution and Consumer Behaviour

The report assesses how digital gift cards are influencing Thailand's gifting ecosystem, including adoption by retail consumers, corporate buyers and businesses of different sizes. Demographic analysis highlights variations in digital gift card spending and delivery channel preferences across age, income and gender groups.

Distribution analysis compares Online vs. Offline Distribution, Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution, and First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution. These findings support channel planning, partnership development and customer acquisition strategies for retailers, issuers, programme operators and corporate buyers.

Retail Sector and Competitive Analysis

Sector-level coverage measures gift card spending, market share and sales uplift across retail categories. Competitive analysis examines closed loop market share among key retailers, redemption rates and Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference. Digital delivery channel share by age group provides additional insight into format selection and customer engagement.

The report also evaluates corporate demand across Large Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises and Small-Scale Enterprises. This segmentation enables businesses to assess programme potential, incentive requirements and gifting strategies for different organisational profiles.

Strategic Value for Market Participants



Assess the outlook for Thailand's gift card market through value and volume forecasts.

Identify high-growth opportunities across digital formats, consumer segments and retail sectors.

Benchmark competitive positioning using retailer-level market share and redemption analysis.

Evaluate open-loop vs closed-loop performance and single-brand vs multi-brand preferences.

Refine online, offline, first-party and third-party distribution strategies.

Develop targeted retail and corporate programmes using demographic and behavioural insights. Measure potential sales uplift and prioritise investment across relevant retail categories.

The independent research applies established industry practices and a proprietary analytics framework to provide decision-ready intelligence. It is designed to help retailers, gift card issuers, payment providers, corporate programme managers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities, strengthen competitive strategies and plan for growth in Thailand through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Thailand Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Thailand Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Thailand Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Thailand Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. Thailand Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Thailand Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Thailand Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Thailand Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Thailand Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Thailand Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Thailand Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Thailand Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Thailand Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Thailand Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Thailand Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Thailand Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Thailand Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Thailand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Thailand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Thailand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Thailand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Thailand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Thailand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Thailand Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Thailand Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Thailand Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Thailand Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Thailand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Thailand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

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