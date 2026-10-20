New Zealand Gift Card Market Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ Kpis And Competitive Analysis - Q2 2026 Update 10.2% CAGR To Lift Market To US$1.22 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The New Zealand gift card market is expected to grow by 11.6% on an annual basis, reaching US$829.8 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2025, the sector is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$743.3 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.22 billion by the end of 2030.

The report provides an independent, data-centric assessment of the New Zealand gift card industry, supported by 118 tables, 288 charts, and more than 90 KPIs. It examines market size, transaction value and volume, digital adoption, consumer purchasing patterns, corporate demand, distribution strategies, unused value, competitive positioning, and growth opportunities across the country.

New Zealand Gift Card Market Coverage

The analysis connects total gift spending with retail and corporate consumer activity to provide a structured view of market development. Coverage includes product categories, retail sectors, gifting occasions, consumer segments, payment methods, delivery models, and functional attributes. Value and volume-based indicators support accurate assessment of adoption, usage intensity, average gift card value, and end-market performance.



Total gift spend by value, volume, consumer segment, product category, and retail sector

Retail consumer gift spend, including market forecasts and sector-level purchasing patterns

Corporate consumer gift spend by product category, retail sector, company type, and company size

Gift card transaction value and volume, average value per card, and unused value Market share by consumer segment and functional attribute

Digital Gift Card Adoption and Consumer Behaviour

Digital gift cards are a central component of the New Zealand market outlook. The report assesses digital gift card market size, forecast growth, penetration by occasion, and spending across retail and corporate consumers. It also evaluates digital demand by enterprise size and delivery channel, helping businesses identify how purchasing and distribution preferences vary across customer groups.

Demographic analysis covers gift card spending by age, income, and gender, together with payment method share and broader purchase behaviour. Digital gift card delivery preferences are also examined by age group. These insights can support customer segmentation, targeted promotions, loyalty initiatives, employee rewards, and corporate incentive programmes.

Functional Attributes, Formats, and Gifting Occasions

The report evaluates open loop and closed loop gift card spending, including market size, forecasts, and average card value. It also compares single-brand and multi-brand preferences, providing insight into the formats gaining traction among consumers and corporate buyers.

Spending is analysed across festivals and special celebration days, milestone celebrations, self-use, and other occasions. Separate retail and corporate views reveal how occasion-based demand influences gift card selection, digital adoption, and programme design.

Distribution Channels and Retail Sector Opportunities

Distribution analysis covers online and offline channels, retail and corporate closed loop distribution, and first-party and third-party online sales. This channel-level perspective enables gift card issuers, retailers, technology providers, and corporate programme operators to assess partnership opportunities and refine market expansion strategies.

The retail sector analysis includes gift card spending, market share, forecasts, and sales uplift impact. By identifying sectors with stronger adoption and incremental spending potential, the report supports decisions related to product development, channel investment, partner selection, and customer acquisition.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

Competitive analysis includes closed loop gift card market share among key retailers, redemption rates, format preferences, and digital delivery channels. These indicators help organisations benchmark performance, assess market concentration, and understand the relative strength of competing propositions.



Evaluate market growth using value and volume-based KPIs

Measure the shift toward digital gift cards and evolving delivery mechanisms

Compare open loop and closed loop performance

Assess single-brand and multi-brand demand

Identify growth opportunities across online and offline distribution

Analyse retail sector sales uplift and competitive market share

Improve consumer targeting through demographic and payment insights Develop tailored corporate gifting, rewards, and incentive strategies

Supported by an established research methodology and proprietary analytics framework, the report delivers actionable intelligence for retailers, gift card issuers, payment companies, digital platforms, investors, and corporate buyers seeking to participate in New Zealand's expanding gift card ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. New Zealand Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. New Zealand Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. New Zealand Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. New Zealand Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. New Zealand Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. New Zealand Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 New Zealand Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 New Zealand Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 New Zealand Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 New Zealand Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 New Zealand Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 New Zealand Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 New Zealand Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 New Zealand Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 New Zealand Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 New Zealand Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. New Zealand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. New Zealand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. New Zealand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. New Zealand Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. New Zealand Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. New Zealand Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. New Zealand Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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