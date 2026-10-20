Micron Invests In New York Critical Minerals Processing With Indium Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest investment under Micron's up to $3 billion U.S. supply-chain plan strengthens the domestic semiconductor ecosystem and expands access to critical materials for advanced memory manufacturing

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced an investment in critical minerals processing and high-purity materials manufacturing that is expected to support the expansion of Indium Corporation's capabilities in Central New York, restarting domestic processing of critical minerals essential to advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The investment is part of Micron's plan, announced in July, to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply-chain ecosystem and secure a reliable domestic supply of critical manufacturing materials.

Under the agreement, Micron will provide strategic funding that enables Indium Corporation to expand its refining and manufacturing operations in Rome, New York. The companies will enter into a long-term supply agreement that gives Micron access to these high-purity minerals. The investment is expected to reduce reliance on concentrated global refining capacity, addressing a growing national security priority.

“Advanced memory manufacturing depends on a reliable supply of critical minerals. Enabling that requires engagements well beyond our direct suppliers,” said Ben Tessone, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at Micron Technology.“Securing these inputs is essential to Micron's long-term growth and technology roadmap. Partnering with Indium Corporation to restart this capability in its New York facility expands U.S. capacity for critical minerals production and builds a more resilient supply chain for American semiconductor manufacturing and national security.”

“Micron's decision to partner with Indium Corporation reflects the trust they've placed in our people and our ability to deliver," said Ross Berntson, president and CEO of Indium Corporation. "For more than 90 years, we've called Central New York home, developing materials that support some of the world's most advanced technologies. We're grateful for Micron's confidence in our team and the opportunity to build on that history. Together, we're expanding the supply of semiconductor-grade critical minerals and taking an important step forward for domestic manufacturing."

The agreement with Indium Corporation complements Micron's plans to accelerate its U.S. fab and technology investments and increase its expected spend to more than $250 billion through 2035. A stronger domestic materials base, including expanded critical minerals capabilities in the same state as its New York fab complex, helps Micron meet growing demand for memory driven by Super Intelligence.

The announcement coincides with Micron's annual Supplier Awards event celebrating excellent performance of the company's top suppliers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul:

“Micron's progress in Central New York keeps building. The company is months ahead of schedule on the largest private investment in New York State history in Clay, and now it is teaming up with Indium Corporation, a New York manufacturer for generations, to expand Indium Corporation's operations in Rome and restart critical minerals processing. Every link in the semiconductor supply chain we bring to New York, especially when it is built by a New York company like Indium Corporation, means more opportunities for families to build careers here, a stronger Upstate economy and a more secure nation.”

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer:

“I've long said Upstate New York is America's new semiconductor superhighway, and today that superhighway runs right through Oneida County! When I wrote and passed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, delivering Micron's historic investment to New York, I promised the semiconductor supply chain following Micron would bring even more investment and jobs to communities from Rome to Syracuse and all across our state. With today's announced partnership between Micron and Indium Corporation, that is exactly what is happening. By working with homegrown, legacy businesses like Indium Corporation, Micron is creating new demand to expand critical mineral processing here in the U.S., reducing reliance on foreign sources and delivering a brighter future for new jobs and investment in the Mohawk Valley.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon:

“The preparation is over and the momentum in Clay is real. Foundations are going in, thousands of workers are headed to the site, and now the supply chain we planned for is starting to follow. A semiconductor cluster doesn't stop at the county line. When Micron invests in our neighbors in Oneida County, it shows all of Central New York is becoming the place where America's chip industry gets built.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.:

“Indium Corporation has been a leader in advanced manufacturing for 90+ years and this collaboration with Micron not only strengthens Oneida County's partnership with Onondaga County, but benefits all of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Oneida County has been at the forefront of the semiconductor industry for years and we believe that implementing a regional strategy is the key to solidifying our standing as a global hub for research, development and innovation. What's good for one, is good for all.”

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

About Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation® enables technological advancement through materials science innovation and expertise. We develop, refine, extract, process, engineer, manufacture, recycle, and supply advanced materials solutions for the electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management industries. From One Engineer to Another®, we work closely with customers to solve complex materials challenges. Our portfolio includes solders, fluxes, specialty alloys, thermal interface and sintering materials, brazes, and specialty metals and inorganic compounds that include indium, gallium, germanium, and tin. Headquartered in the United States, Indium Corporation serves customers through a global network of manufacturing facilities, technical experts, and sales and support teams.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Micron's investment plans, future supply arrangements, future demand, and the expected benefits of its investments, including with respect to Micron's manufacturing operations and the expansion and resiliency of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

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