The Consortium For Top-Down Proteomics Is Now The Proteoform Alliance, With The Expanded Mission To Unlock The Full Potential Of Proteoform Biology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proteoforms are the primary effectors of biological function, and uniting the various technologies, applications, and institutions in one organization will greatly increase our knowledge and capabilities for proteoform-level analysis and precision medicine.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics today announced it is now The Proteoform Alliance, reflecting the organization's expanded mission to unlock the full potential of proteoform biology. With recent advances in new technologies available to examine proteoform biology, the Consortium has decided to broaden the coalition to align and leverage the growing strengths within the energized communities and market segments.

The Alliance focuses on 3 core activities: 1) Unite the community by connecting researchers, clinicians, technology developers, companies, funders, patient organizations, and policymakers across disciplines and regions; 2) Advance technology and knowledge by supporting measurement technologies, reference materials, data standards, informatics, education, and shared resources; and 3) Improve health and outcomes by translating proteoform knowledge into better disease understanding, diagnostics, therapeutics, drug development, and precision medicine.

“From developments in top-down proteomics and single cell analysis as well as affinity, nanopore, and single molecule technologies, we have seen a recent expansion in the energy and investments to understand this largely uncharacterized proteoform dimension in biomedical research.”, said Neil Kelleher, President of the Alliance and Walter and Mary Elizabeth Glass Professor of Life Sciences at Northwestern University.“All of this is building the foundations for the Human Proteoform Project, the protein-level equivalent of the Human Genome Project, for ultimately, precision medicine will require precision proteomics.”

“Though we have expanded our mission, our original core efforts to promote collaboration, education, and innovative research are maintained,” said Paul Danis, CEO of the Alliance.“We have a growing and dynamic community at the Consortium, and we are excited to invite more people and organizations to join us in the quest to regularize biology at the proteoform level.”

The new name is effective today and more information will be provided during the video conference at the Proteoform Thursday event October 22. Register at the link to attend.

About The Proteoform Alliance, Inc.

The Proteoform Alliance unites the global community to unlock the full potential of proteoform biology, advancing the technology, knowledge, and partnerships as a transformative force for understanding life and improving health. The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and has members from academic institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. Its work is supported by sponsorships from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Lilly, Portal Biotech, Covaris, Quantum-Si, Pfizer, Agilent Technologies, New Objective, Nautilus Biotechnology, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. More information is available at proteoforms.org.

CONTACT: Contact: Paul Danis Chief Executive Officer The Proteoform Alliance, Inc. 617.336.3280...