Switzerland Gift Card Market Forecast And Investment Opportunities, 2026-2030 Digital Adoption Fuels 7.3% CAGR To Reach US$15.74 Billion By 2030

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Switzerland Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Switzerland's gift card market is projected to grow by 8.3% annually, reaching US$11.87 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain positive momentum at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026-2030. Its value is forecast to increase from US$10.96 billion in 2025 to approximately US$15.74 billion by the end of 2030.

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Switzerland gift card market, examining market size, growth outlook, digital adoption, transaction activity, purchasing behaviour, distribution models, competitive positioning, and retail sector performance. Supported by more than 90 KPIs, 118 tables, and 288 charts, the analysis identifies emerging business opportunities and potential market constraints.

Market coverage includes total gift spend and gift card-specific performance across retail and corporate consumer segments. Value and volume analysis evaluates transaction trends, average gift card value, unused balances, market share, and adoption intensity. The report also assesses how consumer demographics, company characteristics, payment methods, and purchasing occasions influence demand.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Total gift spend by value, volume, consumer segment, product category, and retail sector.

Retail and corporate gift card market size, forecasts, transaction volumes, and purchasing patterns.

Digital gift card market growth, penetration by occasion, enterprise adoption, and demographic trends.

Open loop and closed loop gift card performance, including average card values and market share.

Gift card spending across festivals, special celebration days, milestone events, self-use, and other occasions.

Corporate gift card demand among large enterprises, mid-tier enterprises, and small-scale enterprises.

Online and offline distribution, retail and corporate closed loop channels, and first-party and third-party online sales.

Retail sector spending, market share, redemption rates, and the impact of gift cards on sales uplift. Competitive performance among key retailers and consumer preferences for single-brand and multi-brand formats.

Digital transformation remains an important component of Switzerland's gift card market outlook. The report examines digital gift card spending by retail consumers, corporate buyers, enterprise size, delivery channel, demographic profile, and gifting occasion. These findings support an evaluation of how changing delivery mechanisms and format preferences are reshaping market strategies.

Corporate demand is analysed by company type, company size, occasion, functional attribute, and digital adoption. This enables businesses to assess the role of gift cards in employee incentives, customer engagement, rewards, and corporate gifting programmes. Retail consumer analysis complements this coverage by examining spending patterns across occasions, formats, product categories, and sectors.

The competitive assessment reviews closed-loop gift card market share among leading retailers, redemption performance, format preferences, and digital delivery channel use by age group. It also compares open-loop and closed-loop activity to help market participants benchmark their propositions and evaluate competitive intensity.

The report supports strategic planning in several areas:



Market forecasting: Assess current market momentum and long-term growth through value, volume, transaction, and average card value indicators.

Digital strategy: Identify opportunities arising from digital gift card adoption, evolving delivery methods, and demographic purchasing trends.

Competitive benchmarking: Compare retailer market share, redemption rates, functional attributes, and format preferences.

Distribution planning: Evaluate online vs offline performance and the roles of first-party and third-party channels.

Customer targeting: Apply insights by age, income, gender, payment method, company type, and enterprise size. Retail expansion: Determine where gift card spending and sales uplift offer the strongest opportunities across Switzerland's retail sectors.

The research follows established industry practices and uses an independent proprietary analytics framework. By combining market forecasts with detailed consumer, corporate, channel, and competitive intelligence, the report provides actionable inputs for retailers, gift card issuers, programme managers, investors, payment providers, and other stakeholders seeking to strengthen their position in the Switzerland gift card market.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Switzerland Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Switzerland Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Switzerland Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Switzerland Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Switzerland Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Switzerland Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Switzerland Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Switzerland Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Switzerland Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Switzerland Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Switzerland Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Switzerland Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Switzerland Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Switzerland Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Switzerland Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Switzerland Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Switzerland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

9.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Switzerland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Switzerland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Switzerland Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Switzerland Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Switzerland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Switzerland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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