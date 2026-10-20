Spain Gift Card Market Business And Investment Opportunities With 90+ Kpis - Q2 2026 Update Digital Adoption And Corporate Rewards Drive 9.9% CAGR To US$3.44 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Spain's gift card market is projected to grow by 11.1% annually to reach US$2.36 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026-2030. By 2030, the sector is expected to reach approximately US$3.44 billion, compared with US$2.13 billion in 2025.

The report identifies digital adoption, omnichannel retail strategies, corporate benefits platforms, local commerce initiatives and evolving payment requirements as the principal factors shaping Spain's gift card market. Continued e-commerce growth and wider use of digital payments are encouraging issuers to improve online delivery, mobile redemption, balance visibility, fraud controls and transaction reconciliation.

Retailers expand omnichannel gift card capabilities

Large-format retailers are integrating gift cards more closely with their websites, mobile apps and physical stores. Decathlon Spain offers digital gift cards that can be purchased through its website or app, delivered immediately or scheduled, and redeemed through multiple channels. IKEA Spain supports online and in-store use, while El Corte Ingles provides customizable digital gift cards with selectable designs, values, messages and delivery dates.

This shift allows retailers to retain spending within their ecosystems, reduce physical distribution requirements and support last-minute gifting. Smaller retailers are expected to rely increasingly on association-led or third-party technology to provide features such as balance checking, partial redemption and omnichannel acceptance.

Corporate gifting moves toward benefits platforms

Spain's corporate gift card segment is becoming more platform-led as employers adopt digital tools for employee recognition, sales incentives and customer promotions. Pluxee centralizes its Spanish digital gift card operation through Cobee by Pluxee, providing access to around 80 e-commerce sites and 9,000 physical establishments. Edenred Regalo also targets companies through reloadable and one-use cards for incentives, recognition and promotional campaigns.

Demand is shifting toward providers that offer broad merchant networks, employee self-service, reporting and tax documentation. Retailer-specific cards will remain important for seasonal campaigns, but multi-merchant and benefit-linked products are positioned to gain market share by reducing administration and expanding recipient choice.

Local commerce schemes support regional retailers

Merchant associations are using multi-merchant gift cards to retain consumer spending within local shopping districts. In Asturias, the Tarjeta Regalo Comercio Asturias attracted more than 200 participating establishments shortly after launch and can be redeemed across one or several merchants. Villena's "De Villena, lo mejor" card is distributed through the local 03400 app and supports seasonal retail campaigns.

Additional city, province and association-led programs are expected, particularly in regions with municipal support, established merchant networks and local digital platforms. These schemes will compete for spending during Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Black Friday and local promotional events.

Payment infrastructure and compliance gain importance

The expansion of Bizum from online and person-to-person payments into physical retail is influencing merchant payment strategies. BBVA introduced Bizum payments through physical-store Android POS terminals in 2025, demonstrating the growing convergence of cards, wallets, instant payments and account-to-account methods.

From February 2026, financial institutions will report aggregated monthly Bizum turnover for businesses and professionals to Spain's Tax Agency. Gift card providers will therefore require stronger controls for activation, partial redemption, refunds, expiry communication, fraud prevention and merchant-level reporting. Programs supported by auditable infrastructure and reliable reconciliation are expected to hold an advantage over informal voucher schemes.

Competitive landscape

Competition is fragmented across retailer-led, marketplace-led, corporate-reward-led and regional channels. El Corte Ingles, Decathlon, Zara, Mango, Carrefour and IKEA compete through own-brand cards connected to physical and digital retail networks. Amazon.es strengthens the marketplace segment through digital gift cards and access to third-party brands.

Pluxee, Cobee by Pluxee and Edenred are significant participants in corporate rewards and employee benefits. Pluxee's acquisition of Cobee, completed following Spanish regulatory approval, reinforces its position in Spain's digital benefits market. Over the next 2-4 years, large retailers are expected to compete on redemption convenience and brand reach, while benefits platforms will focus on merchant coverage, employer distribution, reporting and user experience.

Report coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of Spain's gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. Its independent analysis is supported by a proprietary analytics framework and examines market size, forecasts, transaction value and volume, average card value, unused balances, digital adoption and competitive market shares.



Total, retail consumer and corporate gift spending by value, volume, product category and retail sector

Gift card spending by consumer segment, functional attribute, occasion and company size

Digital gift card penetration across retail and corporate markets

Online vs. offline distribution and first-party vs. third-party online channels

Payment methods and spending patterns by age, income and gender

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference Retail sector market shares, redemption rates and sales uplift

The analysis enables retailers, payment providers, corporate benefits platforms, investors and other market participants to assess growth opportunities, benchmark competitors and refine distribution strategies. It also provides actionable insight into changing purchase behavior, digital delivery preferences, corporate demand and the operational requirements affecting Spain's expanding gift card ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Spain Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Spain Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Spain Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. Spain Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Spain Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Spain Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Spain Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Spain Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Spain Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Spain Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Spain Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Spain Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Spain Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Spain Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Spain Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Spain Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Spain Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Spain Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Spain Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Spain Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Spain Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Total Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Spain Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Spain Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

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