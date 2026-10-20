Malaysia Gift Card Market Databook And Investment Outlook 2026-2030 Digital Adoption Fuels 9.4% CAGR, Driving Value To US$6.14 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The gift card market in Malaysia is forecast to grow by 10.6% annually, reaching US$4.29 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2025, the sector is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to rise from USD 3.88 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 6.14 billion by the end of 2030.

The report delivers a data-centric assessment of the Malaysia gift card market, examining growth prospects, market constraints, digital adoption, purchasing behaviour, distribution trends and competitive positioning. Supported by more than 90 KPIs, 118 tables and 288 charts, the analysis measures market performance in value and volume terms to provide a detailed view of adoption, transaction activity, average card value and unused balances.

Malaysia Gift Card Market Segmentation

Coverage connects total gift spending with retail consumer and corporate consumer activity before evaluating gift card-specific performance. Market opportunities are assessed across open loop and closed loop cards, physical and digital formats, retail and corporate programmes, online and offline distribution, delivery channels and end-use sectors.



Total gift spend by value, volume, consumer segment, product category and retail sector

Retail and corporate consumer gift spending, including market size, forecast and transaction volume

Gift card spend by transaction value, volume, consumer segment and functional attribute

Average value per gift card and unused value analysis

Digital gift card market size, forecast and penetration by occasion

Retail and corporate digital gift card spending

Gift card spending by payment method, age, income and gender Corporate demand by company type and enterprise size

Digital Gift Cards and Purchase Behaviour

The report evaluates the continued expansion of digital gift cards in Malaysia, including adoption across gifting occasions and demographic groups. Analysis covers retail consumers, corporate buyers and enterprises of different sizes, helping market participants identify where digital penetration is strongest and how purchasing patterns vary across customer profiles.

Consumer behaviour is assessed by payment method, age, income and gender, alongside spending patterns for festivals and special celebration days, milestone celebrations, self-use and other occasions. Corporate gift card demand is segmented across large enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises and Small-Scale Enterprises, supporting more precise incentive, reward and employee engagement strategies.

Distribution, Retail Sectors and Competitive Landscape

Distribution analysis compares online vs. offline channels, retail vs. corporate closed loop distribution and first-party vs. third-party online sales. These insights can support channel planning, partnership development and market expansion decisions across Malaysia's evolving gift card ecosystem.

Retail sector analysis includes gift card market size and forecast, spending share and sales uplift impact. The competitive assessment examines closed loop gift card market share among key retailers, redemption rates, single-brand vs. multi-brand preferences and digital delivery channel share by age group.

Business and Investment Value



Strategic market planning: Assess the direction of the Malaysia gift card market through forecasts covering digital adoption, delivery models, format preferences and redemption behaviour.

Market sizing and benchmarking: Compare transaction value, volume, average card value and unused balances across retail and corporate segments.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate retailer-level closed-loop market share, functional attributes and consumer preferences for single-brand vs. multi-brand gift cards.

Distribution strategy: Identify opportunities across online vs offline sales, first-party vs third-party channels and retail sector performance.

Customer targeting: Apply demographic, payment and purchase behaviour insights to strengthen consumer acquisition, corporate gifting and programme design. Growth opportunity assessment: Determine where spending is concentrated by occasion, enterprise size, product category and retail sector.

Developed using established industry research practices and a proprietary analytics framework, the report provides independent market intelligence for retailers, financial institutions, payment providers, gift card platforms, corporate programme operators, investors and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the Malaysia gift card industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Malaysia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Malaysia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Malaysia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Malaysia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Malaysia Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Malaysia Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Malaysia Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Malaysia Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Malaysia Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Malaysia Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Malaysia Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Malaysia Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Malaysia Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Malaysia Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Malaysia Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Malaysia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

9.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Malaysia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Malaysia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Malaysia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Malaysia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Malaysia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Malaysia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Malaysia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Malaysia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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