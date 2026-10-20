Mexico Gift Card Market Databook - 90+ Kpis, Competitive Analysis And Investment Outlook, Q2 2026 Digital Wallets And Corporate Rewards Propel Market To US$3.6 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Mexico's gift card market is expected to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$2.84 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2025, the sector is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026-2030, increasing from US$2.65 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.60 billion by 2030.

The report identifies ecommerce expansion, mobile-first purchasing, corporate reward demand, wallet integration, and stronger payment controls as key forces shaping the Mexico gift card market. Competition is moving beyond traditional seasonal vouchers as digital gift cards become integrated with payment apps, retailer wallets, loyalty programs, and corporate-benefits platforms.

Digital gift card distribution expands across apps and platforms

Digital gift cards in Mexico are increasingly purchased through payment apps, ecommerce platforms, retailer-linked channels, and app stores instead of single-brand websites or physical displays. Mercado Pago supports digital voucher purchases across third-party stores and platforms, while Google Play gift cards are available through online and physical distribution partners including OXXO, 7-Eleven, Chedraui, Walmart, Rappi, and Mercado Pago.

Continued ecommerce growth is supporting demand for instant gifting, gaming credit, subscriptions, app-store purchases, and entertainment vouchers. Platforms offering immediate delivery, local payment options, recognized brands, and effective fraud controls are expected to gain market share. Physical cards will remain important across convenience stores and supermarkets, but hybrid distribution will generate stronger growth opportunities.

Retail wallets and loyalty ecosystems reshape gift card usage

Major retailers are positioning gift cards within broader payment and customer-engagement ecosystems. Walmart Mexico offers prepaid gift cards that can be activated and recharged in stores, while Cashi connects purchases across Walmart, Bodega Aurrera, Walmart Express, and Sam's Club. The wallet also supports ecommerce transactions, service payments, store-based funding, and linked payment cards.

This development reflects growing competition among retailers seeking to retain shoppers within proprietary payment, rewards, and digital commerce environments. Gift card programs will increasingly support app-based balance management, loyalty incentives, wallet funding, customer acquisition, and repeat purchasing. Smaller merchants are likely to depend on aggregators and payment platforms, while larger retailers use proprietary programs to strengthen customer retention.

Corporate gift cards become structured employee rewards

Corporate gift cards are gaining adoption for employee recognition, performance incentives, loyalty campaigns, business gifting, and seasonal rewards. Edenred and Pluxee offer products that support physical and digital merchant purchases, mobile balance management, transaction visibility, payroll or benefits administration, and employer-level controls.

Demand is being driven by the need for flexible rewards that reduce the logistics associated with physical gifts while allowing recipients to select preferred products and services. Growth is expected around year-end programs, employee anniversaries, retention initiatives, and sales-performance campaigns. Providers combining broad merchant acceptance, scalable issuance, tax documentation support, mobile functionality, and administrative controls will be well positioned.

Regulation and fraud prevention raise operating standards

Mexico's evolving payment regulation is expected to influence gift card and prepaid product management. CNBV and Banco de Mexico have advanced measures addressing payment-card networks, transaction controls, competition, and financial inclusion. Growth in card payments and low-value SPEI transfers is also increasing the need for transaction monitoring, purchase limits, redemption safeguards, anti-scam communication, and appropriate KYC processes.

These requirements are expected to support long-term market stability, although they may increase compliance costs. Large retailers, digital wallets, and corporate reward providers are better positioned to manage fraud prevention and customer-service obligations. Smaller issuers and informal resellers may face greater operational pressure as banks and payment platforms strengthen monitoring and redemption controls.

Competitive landscape

Mexico's gift card market remains fragmented across retailers, convenience-store networks, ecommerce platforms, digital wallets, entertainment brands, and corporate-benefits providers. Key participants include Walmart Mexico, OXXO, Liverpool, Chedraui, Google Play, Mercado Pago, Edenred, and Pluxee. Crypto-enabled aggregators such as Bitrefill serve a niche segment but remain outside the mainstream competitive landscape.

Walmart Mexico's continued expansion of Cashi into a broader fintech platform, including planned debit-card and digital remittance capabilities, demonstrates how retail wallets can support prepaid value, customer retention, and digital spending. Partnerships and third-party distribution are also becoming more influential than standalone brand purchase pages.

Report coverage and strategic value

The report provides a data-centric analysis of the Mexico gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. It examines market size, forecasts, transaction value and volume, average gift card value, unused balances, digital adoption, redemption patterns, and competitive market share.

Key areas of analysis include:



Total, retail consumer, and corporate gift spending

Digital gift card market size and penetration

Open loop and closed loop gift card performance

Single-brand and multi-brand format preferences

Online and offline distribution channels

First-party and third-party online distribution

Consumer demographics and purchase behaviour

Corporate spending by company type and size

Gift card spending by occasion and retail sector Retailer market share, redemption rates, and sales uplift

The analysis enables retailers, payment platforms, corporate reward providers, investors, and other market participants to assess growth opportunities, benchmark competitors, refine distribution strategies, and identify high-potential customer segments. Its value and volume-based KPIs also support informed decisions on product development, partnerships, digital delivery, customer targeting, and market expansion within Mexico's evolving gift card ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Mexico Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Mexico Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Mexico Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Mexico Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Mexico Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Mexico Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Mexico Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Mexico Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Mexico Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Mexico Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Mexico Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Mexico Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Mexico Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Mexico Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Mexico Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.3 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Mexico Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Mexico Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Mexico Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Mexico Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

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