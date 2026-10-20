China Gift Card Market Databook - 90+ Kpis, Competitive Landscape, And Investment Opportunities Digital Demand Drives Growth To $252.22 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

China's gift card market is forecast to grow by 8.0% annually to reach US$191.62 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2025, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026-2030. Its value is expected to rise from US$177.36 billion in 2025 to approximately US$252.22 billion by 2030.

The report identifies regulatory compliance, payment-app integration, corporate demand, retailer-led programs, and government consumption vouchers as major forces shaping China's gift card industry. Competition is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, while activity consolidates around compliant issuers, large digital platforms, trusted retailers, and controlled redemption channels.

Compliance Reshapes China's Prepaid Card Market

China is entering a stricter regulatory phase for single-purpose prepaid cards, merchant-issued vouchers, and virtual stored-value products. A Supreme People's Court interpretation effective from May 2025 strengthened the legal framework governing prepaid-consumption disputes, including refund rights, balance records, card replacement, and consumer claims.

Consumer-protection concerns linked to store closures, unused balances, expiry conditions, and prepaid-service disputes are increasing pressure on issuers. Beijing's March 2025 initiative also called for qualifying single-purpose commercial prepaid-card issuers to complete required filings and strengthen fund custody.

These measures should benefit larger retailers, licensed payment institutions, and well-documented prepaid-card providers. Smaller merchants and informal voucher distributors are likely to face higher legal and operational barriers. Platform controls are also becoming more restrictive, with Alipay's 2025 mini-program rules limiting unqualified activities involving virtual cards, stored-value cards, gift cards, and redemption tickets.

Digital Gift Cards Move Into Payment Apps and Mini-Programs

Gift card distribution in China is shifting toward payment apps, digital wallets, and mini-program ecosystems. Weixin Pay, Alipay, UnionPay Cloud QuickPass, Douyin, Meituan, JD, and Taobao increasingly integrate merchant vouchers, coupons, and loyalty benefits into established payment journeys.

Tencent's operating updates highlight coupon-sharing capabilities within Weixin Mini Shops and increased commercial payment activity across retail and dining. Alipay's merchant-benefits ecosystem similarly supports full-store and item-specific vouchers through its membership platform.

This development favors closed-loop digital gifting, targeted customer relationship management, and measurable redemption campaigns. Wallet providers will play a larger role in issuer verification, distribution, redemption, and risk control, reducing opportunities for providers that cannot meet platform access and compliance requirements.

Retailer-Led and Corporate Gift Cards Gain Momentum

Retailer-led gift cards remain a significant part of the Chinese market, with increased demand for occasion-specific and corporate-use products. JD E-Cards are marketed for seasonal events, employee welfare, business gifting, activity prizes, and procurement in electronic and physical formats.

Corporate buyers are increasingly seeking digitally distributed value supported by bulk issuance, invoice processing, transparent redemption terms, and reliable balance management. Trusted e-commerce platforms are well positioned to serve this demand because their cards provide access to broad product assortments and established fulfillment infrastructure.

Instant commerce is also influencing competitive dynamics. Alibaba's Taobao Instant Commerce spans food and beverage, consumer electronics, apparel, daily necessities, and other categories. Direct discounts, platform subsidies, and rapid-delivery promotions could pressure traditional stored-value products by offering consumers immediate savings without requiring a prepaid purchase.

Consumption Vouchers Create Competition and Opportunity

Government-backed consumption vouchers increasingly overlap with gift card use cases across dining, tourism, cinema, sports, retail, and local services. Shanghai continued issuing service-consumption coupons in 2025, while Beijing enabled dining-voucher distribution through Alipay, UnionPay Cloud QuickPass, Douyin, and Meituan/Dianping.

Shanghai's 2025 Summer International Consumption Season also combined co-branded cards, shopping vouchers, bank promotions, UnionPay discounts, and Visa payment initiatives. Such campaigns may substitute for private gift cards during major spending periods. However, they also accelerate merchant adoption of digital redemption systems and support future growth in retailer gift cards, co-branded products, and loyalty-linked stored-value offers.

Competitive Landscape

China's gift card market is led primarily by large retailers, e-commerce marketplaces, payment networks, digital wallets, banks, and voucher ecosystems rather than standalone specialists. Key participants include JD.com through JD E-Card, Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall platforms, Tencent's Weixin/WeChat Pay and mini-program infrastructure, Ant Group's Alipay merchant-benefit platform, UnionPay, and major commercial banks.

No verified pure-play gift card entrant has recently achieved national scale. Competitive expansion is instead occurring through established platforms extending their loyalty, coupon, wallet, and merchant-benefit capabilities into gift-card-adjacent services. Recent market activity has focused more on platform integration and payment-linked campaigns than conventional gift card mergers and acquisitions.

Report Coverage

The report provides an independent, data-centric assessment of China's gift card market through 118 tables and 288 charts. More than 90 KPIs evaluate market size, transaction value and volume, digital adoption, average card value, unused balances, redemption behavior, competitive shares, and spending patterns.

Key areas of analysis include:



Total gift spending across retail and corporate consumer segments

Gift card market size and forecasts by value and transaction volume

Digital gift card penetration by occasion and enterprise size

Retail and corporate gift card spending by format and use case

Open loop and closed loop gift card performance

Online and offline distribution, including first-party and third-party channels

Corporate spending by large, mid-tier, and small-scale enterprises

Consumer behavior by payment method, age, income, and gender

Retail sector spending, redemption rates, and sales uplift Single-brand vs multi-brand preferences and digital delivery channels

The analysis supports market benchmarking, investment planning, product development, partnership selection, and distribution strategy. It also helps retailers, payment providers, banks, corporate buyers, and technology companies assess how compliance, digital wallets, demographic trends, corporate procurement, and changing consumer behavior will influence China's gift card market through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. China Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. China Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. China Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. China Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. China Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. China Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. China Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 China Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 China Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 China Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 China Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 China Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 China Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 China Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 China Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 China Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 China Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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