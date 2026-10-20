Influential Women Recognizes Sara Stone: Leading With Integrity, Equity, And Students At The Center Of Every Decision

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superintendent of Albany Unified School District Brings Decades of Classroom and Leadership Experience to Advancing Student Achievement and Inclusive Learning EnvironmentsSan Leandro, California – Sara Stone is an equity-driven educational leader and Superintendent of Albany Unified School District, where she leads preschool through high school education and fosters belonging, academic excellence, and postsecondary readiness for all students.An educator since 1995, she has dedicated her career to advancing student achievement, strengthening school communities, and creating inclusive learning environments. Her expertise spans educational leadership, instructional strategy, teaching and learning, school improvement, and building systems that support equity and excellence. She recently earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Education. Throughout her career, she has worked to ensure that every student has access to meaningful opportunities for success.Sara began her career as a classroom teacher, teaching kindergarten, third, fourth, fifth, and seventh grades, with most of her teaching years spent in fifth grade. Those early classroom experiences shaped her deep commitment to effective instruction, educator development, and equitable access to opportunity. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Master of Education from John F. Kennedy University. Her foundation as a teacher continues to inform how she leads, keeping students close to every decision she makes. Years spent in classrooms gave her a firsthand understanding of what teachers need to succeed and what students need to thrive.Over the years, Sara has held numerous leadership roles. She served as principal of three K-5 schools, one of which she founded through Oakland Unified School District's New Small Schools movement in the early 2000s. She also served as a principal within Boston Public Schools before returning to Oakland Unified, where she advanced to Network Superintendent overseeing TK-5 schools and a middle school. Her career has also included roles as chief academic officer and assistant superintendent in districts of different sizes and communities. Each of these positions reinforced her belief that lasting improvement happens when leaders invest in the people, relationships, and systems that support students every day.This past year marked two significant milestones for Sara. She completed her first year as superintendent of Albany Unified while earning her doctorate, with dissertation research exploring how women superintendents navigate transformational leadership and what enables them to sustain meaningful change. She has described the experience as living the very work she was studying. In her article The First Year Matters: Lessons for New Superintendents and the Boards That Support Them, published by Influential Women, she reflected on how meaningful relationships, seeking support, and trust with the board form the foundation of sustainable leadership and student success. One of the strongest findings from her research was that nearly every superintendent described the role as lonelier than expected, which led her to see building a network of mentors, colleagues, and coaches as one of the most important investments a leader can make. She has also emphasized that the first year is a time to listen deeply, learn the community, and build authentic relationships rather than to prove how much a leader knows. Noting that the average superintendent tenure nationally is only three to four years, she has written that strong relationships between boards and superintendents are closely linked to leadership stability and district performance. She encourages governance teams to approach challenges with curiosity rather than assumption, to communicate consistently, and to remain grounded in their shared responsibility for student success.Sara attributes her success to tenacity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students. She does not allow setbacks to define her path, instead viewing challenges as chances for growth, reflection, and learning. When disappointment comes, she allows herself to feel it, then focuses on what she can learn and control as she moves forward. At the heart of her leadership is the belief that every child deserves the same care, support, and opportunities she would want for her own children. The best career advice she has received is to slow down and truly listen. Taking time to understand different perspectives and consider them thoughtfully before acting has been invaluable throughout her career, and she believes effective leadership depends as much on being present and building trust as on making decisions.Sara encourages young women entering education leadership to recognize the value of their voices and never allow others to diminish their ideas, perspectives, or potential. She urges them not to let a no, or an environment that does not immediately recognize their contributions, stop them from advocating for what they believe in. She also stresses the importance of building strong connections with other women, seeking mentors, and creating communities of support. In her view, leadership is not a competition but an opportunity to collaborate, uplift one another, and create meaningful change together. She also advises younger women not to wait until they feel ready, since that feeling may never fully arrive, and to stay curious, ask for help, and not let fear drive their decisions. Success, she believes, is not about where a person ends up but about becoming the person they want to be, someone trustworthy, respectful, and worth following.Sara sees public education navigating a period of significant change and uncertainty. Funding remains a major challenge as communities face increasing needs with limited resources, while deep divisions across the country have created new complexities for educators and school leaders. The rapid shift to online learning during the pandemic, ongoing conversations about technology in classrooms, and the emergence of artificial intelligence have produced challenges unlike any the field has faced before. At the same time, she sees this moment as an opportunity to rethink how schools support students, strengthen educational systems, and keep innovation centered on equity, connection, and student success. She believes no leader can navigate this complexity alone and that the work requires partnership, shared responsibility, and continuous learning. In her experience, leadership is less about having the right answers and more about creating the conditions where people solve problems together through collective wisdom.Integrity is Sara's most important core value, both at work and in her personal life. She believes leading with honesty, authenticity, and strong principles is essential to building trust and creating meaningful impact, and she strives to stay curious by continuing to learn, listen, and seek new perspectives. She is an active member of the Association of California School Administrators and Women Leading Ed, organizations that support educational leadership and professional growth. For her, being an influential woman is not about having the loudest voice or the biggest title, but about using whatever influence she has to make life better for others. She believes real influence comes from how leaders make people feel, the opportunities they create for others, and the example they set, including the courage to make difficult decisions even when they are unpopular. Above all, keeping students and children at the center of her decisions remains the reason she became an educator.Through decades of teaching, school leadership, research, and now district leadership, Sara has shown that strong leadership begins with integrity, curiosity, and a steady focus on students. Her work continues to inspire educators, leaders, and communities to transform public education into a system where every child can thrive. Sara Stone stands as a powerful example of how leading with trust, collaboration, and purpose can create lasting change for generations of students.Learn More about Sara Stone:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Recognizes Sara Stone: Leading With Integrity, Equity, And Students At The Center Of Every Decision News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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