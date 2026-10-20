Yvette Oxford, Profiled By Influential Women, Empowers Communities Through Metabolic Health Education And Advocacy

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nurse Educator With Unicity Combines More Than a Decade of Nursing and Diabetes Education Expertise to Help People Make Lasting Lifestyle ChangesOwens Cross Roads, Alabama – Yvette Oxford is a Nurse Educator with Unicity whose work centers on metabolic health, diabetes education, and wellness. She is dedicated to empowering individuals through education, advocacy, and innovative approaches to metabolic health. As a global leader with Unicity, she supports the company's commitment to integrity and science-based wellness while educating communities about metabolic challenges and helping people make lasting lifestyle changes. Her reach extends well beyond one-on-one care. She hosts weekly educational Zoom sessions that reach thousands of participants, runs an educational Facebook platform, leads wellness gatherings in the United States and internationally, and speaks to audiences around the world. Through each of these channels, she meets people where they are and translates complex health information into practical steps they can apply in daily life.Yvette's healthcare career spans more than a decade, but her path into nursing began in a different field. Before entering nursing, she worked as a massage therapist with professional athletes, including at the 1996 Olympics and with the New England Patriots at Super Bowls. She began her nursing career in 2011 as a floor nurse and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Middle Georgia State College in 2013. In 2014, she transitioned into diabetes education, where she found her true calling in metabolic health. Since then, she has built extensive expertise in diabetes management, insulin therapy, and continuous glucose monitoring. That focus has allowed her to combine clinical knowledge with a deep commitment to patient education. Her credentials include certification as a Metabolic Specialist in Diabetes and CPR certification, along with experience as a Medtronic pump trainer, insulin pump trainer, and glucose monitor trainer.Yvette attributes her success to consistency, discipline, and a commitment to continuous growth. She starts her days early, often at three or four in the morning, maintains a regular fitness routine, and makes learning a daily priority. She sees that steady, intentional effort as the foundation of everything she has achieved, both in her nursing career and in her growth as an educator and global leader. Courage, faith, and lifelong learning have also played a defining role in her journey, along with an ongoing focus on personal growth and physical fitness. For Yvette, discipline is not only a professional habit but a way of modeling the healthy choices she encourages in others. Those habits allow her to show up fully for the people who rely on her guidance.The best career advice Yvette has received is to be authentic. Staying true to herself, leading with integrity, and drawing on her natural strengths have helped her build meaningful relationships and make confident decisions. That advice has also allowed her to shape a career that reflects her values, from her early work in massage therapy to her current role as an educator and speaker. Her guidance for young women entering her field builds on the same idea. She encourages them to know their worth, be confident, advocate for themselves, and never stop growing. At the same time, she urges them to practice humility by knowing when to speak, when to listen, and how to remain open to the perspectives of others. In her view, confidence and humility work best together, allowing young professionals to stand firm in their knowledge while continuing to learn from colleagues and patients alike.Yvette sees one of the greatest challenges in her field as overcoming outdated perspectives and misconceptions within pharmaceutical and healthcare settings about the everyday metabolic challenges people face. She believes there is a significant opportunity to move toward a more comprehensive, patient-centered approach to metabolic health. In her view, that shift must be grounded in education, evidence, and greater awareness. She advocates for exactly that kind of change, challenging long-held assumptions and working to ensure people have the knowledge and tools they need for lasting health transformation. Her weekly education sessions and international speaking engagements are part of that effort, giving people access to information that can help them understand and manage their metabolic health with greater confidence.Courage and faith are the values that guide Yvette in her work and personal life. Courage allows her to embrace challenges, speak up, and step outside her comfort zone. That courage was on full display in 2024, when she addressed an audience of 20,000 people in Bangkok, Thailand, about her work in metabolic health. Faith keeps her grounded and committed to her mission, rooted in the belief that her work can positively impact and even save lives. Her faith also shapes the compassion she brings to every person she educates. Beyond her professional commitments, she volunteers as a coach with CGSA Soccer Club, extending her dedication to growth and encouragement into her local community.Yvette's mission is to change lives through education, compassion, and a commitment to advancing the future of wellness. From her early work alongside elite athletes to her role today as an international voice for metabolic health, she has consistently helped people understand their bodies and take charge of their well-being. Yvette Oxford's work continues to show how knowledge, shared with courage and compassion, can transform the health of individuals and communities around the world.Learn More about Yvette Oxford:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Yvette Oxford, Profiled By Influential Women, Empowers Communities Through Metabolic Health Education And Advocacy News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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