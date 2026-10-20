Florida Seeks Raul Castro Arrest Over Fatal Aircraft Shootdown in 1996
(MENAFN) Florida authorities have obtained a state arrest warrant for former Cuban President Raul Castro over the destruction of two civilian aircraft in 1996, an incident that claimed the lives of four men, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday.
“Raul Castro ordered the premeditated, state-sanctioned murder of four Floridians in cold blood,” Uthmeier said in a post on US social media company X.
The warrant accuses Castro of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 24, 1996, attack on aircraft belonging to Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based organization founded by Cuban exiles.
Uthmeier said Florida would continue pursuing justice for the four victims: Carlos Costa, Pablo Morales, Mario de la Pena and Armando Alejandre Jr.
The warrant was secured by the Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution and investigators after Uthmeier ordered the case reopened last year, according to reports from state law enforcement authorities.
The incident occurred on Feb. 24, 1996, when Cuban fighter jets brought down two of the three unarmed Cessna planes operated by the group over international waters. All four people aboard the targeted aircraft were killed.
The planes had taken off from Opa-Locka Airport in Miami-Dade County and were travelling away from Cuba when they were shot down, according to official accounts.
“Raul Castro ordered the premeditated, state-sanctioned murder of four Floridians in cold blood,” Uthmeier said in a post on US social media company X.
The warrant accuses Castro of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 24, 1996, attack on aircraft belonging to Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based organization founded by Cuban exiles.
Uthmeier said Florida would continue pursuing justice for the four victims: Carlos Costa, Pablo Morales, Mario de la Pena and Armando Alejandre Jr.
The warrant was secured by the Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution and investigators after Uthmeier ordered the case reopened last year, according to reports from state law enforcement authorities.
The incident occurred on Feb. 24, 1996, when Cuban fighter jets brought down two of the three unarmed Cessna planes operated by the group over international waters. All four people aboard the targeted aircraft were killed.
The planes had taken off from Opa-Locka Airport in Miami-Dade County and were travelling away from Cuba when they were shot down, according to official accounts.
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