Delhi: Grand 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' Held At Akshardham On Dussehra Prayers Offered For Global Peace

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) A grand 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' (World Peace Yagna) was organised at Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir in New Delhi on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra). Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad participated in the sacred ritual and offered prayers for global peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The Mahayagna witnessed the participation of 30 Swamis and Mahants who arrived from various Mandirs across India and overseas. They offered Vedic prayers and performed sacred rituals, seeking an end to war, violence and unrest across the world.

The yagna commenced at 6 a.m. with swamis chanting Vedic mantras. In accordance with Vedic traditions, devotees made sacred offerings in 108 yagna kunds, with thousands participating as yajmans (hosts of the yagna) and taking auspicious resolutions.

Many women and children also attended the religious gathering, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees. The entire Akshardham complex was specially decorated for the occasion with colourful rangoli, flags and festoons, adding to the festive and spiritual atmosphere.

The annual World Peace Mahayagna is held at the Akshardham complex on Dussehra following an initiative by Guruhari Mahant Swami Maharaj, the head of BAPS (Akshardham Sansthan). Since its inception, the event has been organised every year to invoke divine blessings for peace and harmony worldwide.

On the occasion, the message of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj was reiterated, emphasising the need to end the prevailing atmosphere of war, violence and chaos in different parts of the world.

"May the atmosphere of war, violence and chaos that exists anywhere in the world today come to an end soon. May everyone live in love, harmony and brotherhood. May faith, devotion and steadfastness arise in everyone's life. This is our prayer at the feet of Bhagwan Swaminarayan," the message stated.

The Mahayagna held special significance as it coincided with Vijayadashami, a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil. Through the prayers and offerings, devotees sought not only personal well-being but also peace, unity and fraternity for humanity as a whole.

Those present also took resolutions to give up negativity, ego and hatred in their lives and embrace positivity, love and mutual understanding.

The gathering concluded with a collective prayer for a world free from conflict, where people could live together in peace, harmony and brotherhood.