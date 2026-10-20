Badshah Backs Daler Mehndi, Says Publicly Humiliating An Artist Is 'Disheartening'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has come out in support of veteran singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his recent performance.

He called him a legend and said that artists who have contributed significantly to the music industry deserve dignity and respect. Taking to his Instagram stories, Badshah expressed disappointment over the public humiliation of an artist who has given so much to Indian music. He acknowledged that people could express their disappointment but stressed that criticism should not come at the cost of an artist's dignity.

“Daler Mehndi paaji is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment. But publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening. Legends deserve dignity, especially when they're vulnerable. Respect, always,” he wrote.

Badshah's statement comes amid the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi's performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand on October 18. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer's performance, alleging that he had consumed alcohol before taking the stage during the Navratri celebrations.

The incident sparked discussions on social media. Meanwhile, singers Mika Singh and Palash Sen have also come out in support of Daler Mehndi.

Palash described Daler as his brother and a legendary artist, defending his contribution to music. An excerpt from his lengthy note read,“Dear Daler, To the world, you are a legend, a pioneer, and the King of Bhangra who brought joy and unforgettable music to millions across the globe. But to me, you are simply my brother-a person with a heart far bigger and kinder than most will ever know.”

“Seeing the continuous trolling and negativity directed toward you hurts, but it also reminds me of how easy it is for people behind screens to forget the human being behind the icon. They see memes and headlines.. I see a man who has given his entire life, sweat, and soul to spreading happiness, uplifting culture, and serving through his art and philanthropy,” he added.

Mika also extended his support to the veteran singer. He vowed to quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler Mehndi consumes alcohol.