Google Cloud Down In London, Multiple Online Services Affected

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Google Cloud services in London experienced network disruptions on Tuesday following a power-related incident, affecting multiple services and prompting reports of outages across several online platforms, including British digital banking app Revolut.

Google confirmed that multiple services were experiencing issues in its Europe-west2 region, which is based in London. The company said the disruption began around 7 am British Summer Time (BST) and was linked to a power event affecting its Europe-west2-b zone.

In an update on its Cloud Status page, Google said the power incident had been mitigated, adding that partial recovery of infrastructure services was expected within 30 minutes, followed by the restoration of remaining services. However, the company said its engineering team was continuing to investigate the broader disruption and apologised to affected customers.

The outage triggered reports of service disruptions across several platforms. Revolut, the UK-based online banking company, reported issues affecting multiple services, with thousands of customers reporting problems accessing its services.

Revolut said customers' money and data remained safe and that it had been working to resolve the issue since it was identified in the morning. The company also apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

Halifax also acknowledged reports of problems with its mobile application and website. In a response to a customer on social media platform X, the bank said it was aware that some customers were experiencing difficulties and was working to restore normal services. It advised customers that they could still contact the bank by telephone if required.

Halifax did not confirm whether its service disruption was directly linked to the Google Cloud incident.

UK-based budgeting application Emma also reported an outage, attributing it to the Google Cloud disruption affecting services in London since 7 am. The company said the issue was technical rather than security-related and that it was monitoring the situation, promising to provide updates once its application was operational again.

Website monitoring platform Downdetector also recorded an increase in user-reported problems across several websites and online services on Tuesday morning. However, it was not immediately clear whether all the affected platforms relied on Google Cloud infrastructure or whether their reported issues were directly connected to the incident.