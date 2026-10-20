Gajraj Rao Shares The Horrific Tale Of His Not-So-Pleasant Experience With Jaipur Drivers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao shared his horrific experience with the Jaipur drivers and their blatant disregard for road safety norms.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared through his latest social media post that he was recently in the city to shoot for a project and was moving around in the new or old-model Innova cars usually provided by the production house.

Gajraj shared that most of the drivers drove at massive speed like they were being chased by a dinosaur, and not just that, they were also taking calls while behind the wheel. When he urged the drivers not to do so, they reacted as if he had said something extremely wrong.

Sharing his not-so-great experience with the netizens, the veteran actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "While driving at that same speed, they also answer phone calls-“I'm driving, bro... The wedding function was fine... My mother-in-law ate something or other, and we had to take her to the hospital... And tell me...” I advised the driver not to talk on the phone while driving. We might even get late for the shoot...

So the driver stared as if I had given him the wrong answer during KBC's 'Phone-a-Friend' round, costing him ₹7 crore! Then the phone call ended, but the car didn't stop and neither did his staring in the rear-view mirror (sic)."

As they moved ahead on the extremely turbulent ride, the driver told Gajraj, "Yaha to koi nahi lagata sir ji belt velt, darne ki koi baat nahi, kuch nahi hoga apko. (No one wears a belt here, sir. No need to be afraid; nothing will happen to you.)"

The driver even tried to convince the actor that they are fined here if they put on a seat belt.