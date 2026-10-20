TRS Announces Candidate For Graduates' MLC Seat

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has announced Dr. Nalamas Srikanth Goud as its candidate for Warangal - Khammam - Nalgonda Graduate's constituency.

TRS President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday finalised the candidate for one of the two Graduate MLC seats going to polls scheduled to be held early next year.

Kavitha has appointed senior leader Syed Ismail as the state party observer for coordination.

This will be the maiden electoral battle for TRS, floated by Kavitha in April this year.

Last year, Kavitha had quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following her suspension from the party led by her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

TRS is the second party to announce its candidate for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the two Graduates' constituencies.

The ruling Congress party has already announced its candidates.

Sama Rammohan Reddy will be the Congress candidate from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency while Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy will contest on a Congress ticket from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

BRS and BJP are yet to announce their candidates. The BJP last week began consultation to shortlist three names for each constituency. The list will be sent to the party's central leadership to finalise the candidates.

Voter enrolment in the two Graduates' constituencies is currently underway. The enrolment process began with the issue of public notice under Rule 31(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The electoral rolls will be prepared afresh with November 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Those who previously registered as voters must also register afresh.

The Election Commission of India has announced that two vacancies are due in March 2027 and must be filled by conducting biennial elections.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25, 2026. Final electoral rolls are due for publication on December 30, 2026.