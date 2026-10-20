Maha Minister Warns Gen Z Against 'Self-Destructive' Acts

MENAFN - IANS) Beed, Oct 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Environment & Climate Change, and Animal Husbandry, Pankaja Munde, on Tuesday, in an aggressive speech at the traditional Dasara rally at Bhagwangad, while taking cues from global unrest, issued a stern message to the younger generation while laying out her vision for social unity and drought relief in Maharashtra.

Comparing the current global scenario to turmoil in countries like France, Russia-Ukraine, and Iran, Munde, who is the daughter of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde, stated that the nation does not need a youth demographic that lacks patriotism, disrespects the country, or engages in self-destructive acts.

Addressing the youth as "Gen Z," she emphasised that true leadership for the modern generation must come through intellect and substance (mudda), rather than force or aggression (gudda). She drew comparisons to veteran leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and her late father, Gopinath Munde, whom she termed exemplary soldiers of the nation.

Addressing the younger demographic, Munde called for a patriotic generation of Gen Z youth rooted in respect for the nation, emphasising that modern leadership must constructively guide the upcoming generation. She emphasised social harmony, youth empowerment, and the elimination of caste divisions.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters despite drought conditions, Munde asserted that politics based strictly on caste has no future.

"We need to tear down the walls of caste and division. Leaders who want to grow and practice politics based on caste have no future," she declared, invoking the spiritual legacy of Bhagwan Baba.

Highlighting her connection to the masses, Munde delivered a powerful couplet-"Lag chuki hai talab jeet ki, ab khud ko aag mein jhok dete hain"-signifying her unyielding grit and readiness to face challenges.

Comparing the strength of her supporters to a swarm of bees that aggressively protects its hive when provoked, she reaffirmed her dedication to her followers, stating that even making shoes out of her own skin would not repay their loyalty.

Addressing the ongoing drought conditions in the state, Munde cautioned against divisive forces attempting to build walls among communities.

Stating that those who try to rise through caste-based politics have no future, she stressed that only educated and trained individuals can provide proper direction to the country. She added that drought spares no one based on religion or wealth. In a significant move toward social harmony,

Munde announced that she has adopted the village of Antarwali (in Jalna district) and promised to foster its development with the same dedication and affection she has shown toward Beed. Antarwali village has been hogging the headlines for the protests by pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

Highlighting her previous experience in managing drought situations, Munde assured supporters that she would work alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, utilising CSR funds and fodder grants to stand by the farming community during the crisis.

She concluded with a sharp critique of divisive political elements, stating that uneducated thought is not merely lacking wisdom, but is inherently toxic.