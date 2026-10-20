Asian Para Games: Niranjan Mukundan Wins Bronze In Men's 200M Individual Medley SM7 Category

MENAFN - IANS) Noagoya, Oct 20 (IANS) Para swimmer Niranjan Mukundan won the bronze medal in men's 200m individual medley in the SM7 category at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Niranjan clocked 2:57.01 to finish third behind China's Yilong Zhang, who bagged the gold with a Games record of 2:37.69, and Ernie Gawilan of the Philippines (2:52.72).

Another Indian in the final, Suyash Narayan Jadhav finished fifth, clocking 3:03.40.

Niranjan Mukundan is one of India's most celebrated para-swimmers, holding an astounding career tally of over 107 international medals. He holds the record for the most Asian records set by an Indian para-swimmer (two long-course and five short-course records), including records in the 200m Backstroke (IDM Berlin 2018), 800m Freestyle (Prague 2022), and 1500m Freestyle (shattering a 16-year-old Asian record at the 2023 Bergen Swim Festival in Norway).

He represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Men's 50m Butterfly (S7). His early career featured dominant international performances, including being crowned Junior World Champion at the 2015 IWAS Junior World Games with a massive 10-medal haul (seven gold, three silver), followed by 8 medals at the 2016 IWAS U-23 World Games.

Across the international circuit, Mukundan has consistently delivered world-class performances, including a bronze medal in the 4×100m medley relay at the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games, a six-medal sweep at the 2023 Berlin World Series, and a seven-medal haul at the 2024 Bergen Swim Festival in Norway, where he also shattered a 16-year-old Asian record in the 1500m freestyle.

Born in Bengaluru with spina bifida (an incomplete development of the spinal cord) and clubbed feet, Mukundan was paralysed below the waist until the age of five and has undergone 19 corrective surgeries over his lifetime.

Following a major leg surgery in 2003, doctors advised his parents to enrol him in either horse riding or aqua therapy to build lower-body strength. Choosing the pool, Niranjan began swimming at a facility in Jayanagar under coach John Christopher.

Discovering a sense of weightlessness and independence in the water, he transitioned from rehabilitative swimming to competitive para-aquatics within three months, winning a silver medal in the 50m butterfly at his debut Junior National Para Swimming Championship (2003–04).